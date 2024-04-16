Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 32-inch Toshiba set with Fire TV is just £129 for a limited time

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A television with the Amazon Fire TV interface built-in is a great option for a second television in the kitchen, office, or bedroom – as it means less cables dangling around the place for external set-top boxes.

This Toshiba 32-inch set is a great example. Currently Amazon is selling the Toshiba 32-inch 720p-ready smart TV for just £129. That’s a saving of £50 on the usual £189 asking price for a limited time.

You may not hit the heights of 4K or even full HD, but this LCD set with HDR 10 support offers access to endless entertainment from top streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, itvX, All 4, Apple TV, FreeVee, Now, YouTube and loads more.

It’s a great option to set up in the guest bedroom with all your streaming logins to provide a range of entertainment options. There are user profiles too, which is perfect for those occasional guests.

The remote has an Alexa button so you can voice control content or control smart home devices around the home. There’s also picture-in-picture camera feeds if you have compatible smart cameras hooked up via Alexa.

The set has a 4.5-star rating from a possible five from Amazon shoppers who’ve been impressed with the ease of set-up, picture clarity with an indoor aerial, and value for money.

We’re always looking for great value for secondary TV sets in the home and if you’re looking for a combination of a solid smart TV interface, good performance, a decent sized display and smart home integration, this sub-£130 deal from a recognised manufacturer like Toshiba is certainly a great option.

