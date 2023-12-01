Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 300-hour wireless gaming headset is cheaper than Black Friday

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is an absolutely wondrous gaming headset, with obscenely long battery life. But, it didn’t come cheap. Ideally, the price was slashed for Black Friday and it’s now got a tidy extra saving slapped on too.

This gaming headset gives you a remarkable 300-hour battery life, ideal for someone who hates always needing to charge their wireless devices. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is down to £125.90, that’s an extra £4 off the original £20 Black Friday saving.

Save an extra £4 on this Black Friday HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Deal. Now Only £125.90

Save an extra £4 on this Black Friday HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Deal. Now Only £125.90

Grab the highly-rated HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless now for just £125.9 on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality and comfort at an unbeatable price.

  • Amazon
  • Save £4
  • £125.90
View Deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset already offers tremendous value if your priority is battery life, but it does cost a pretty penny, with an RRP of £189.99. But, at the new lower price, it should appeal to a wider range of long battery life fans, rather than those desperate to rarely new to charge it up.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless spent a good amount of 2023 up at around £175-£190 on Amazon before dropping down to £149 in the latter part of the year. Black Friday brought a solid saving that got the price down to £129 throughout the event before this latest price slash reduced it by a tidy extra £4 to get it down to the lowest cost we’ve seen it on Amazon.

Is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless worth buying?

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless 1
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A wireless gaming headset with superb battery life

Pros

  • Big, meaty sound
  • Sturdy construction
  • Simple controls
  • Incredible battery life

Cons

  • Expensive
  • Lack of RGB may not please some
  • Lacklustre software
  • The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a marvellous gaming headset for PC and PS5
  • Offers stellar battery life of over 300 hours
  • Well made with an aluminium outer frame and suave black and red colour scheme
  • Audio is big and meaty, great for gaming
  • 2.4GHz wireless connection offers little to no latency
  • Sturdy metal construction with a comfortable fit
  • No RGB lighting, sets it apart from other gaming headsets
  • Padding provides amazing passive noise isolation
  • Multimedia controls are within easy reach on both sides of the headset
  • Spatial audio works brilliantly in games, providing additional direction for in-game sounds

Undoubtedly, the main appeal of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is the stunning 300-hour battery life but it isn’t a one-trick pony. It’s a well-built headset with a stylish look which is backed up by a broad and wondrous sound. The padding adds a solid amount of passive noise isolation too. Spatial audio works a treat and the multimedia controls are easy to use.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review

You might like…

Bag this Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar and subwoofer combo on the cheap

Bag this Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar and subwoofer combo on the cheap

Ryan Jones 15 mins ago
Samsung’s top Black Friday laptop deal is still going strong

Samsung’s top Black Friday laptop deal is still going strong

Adam Speight 34 mins ago
Tapo’s home security bundle is a must-buy bargain for any homeowner

Tapo’s home security bundle is a must-buy bargain for any homeowner

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Amazon’s Black Friday GoPro deal hasn’t gone anywhere yet

Amazon’s Black Friday GoPro deal hasn’t gone anywhere yet

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
This Asus portable gaming monitor deal is an absolute bargain

This Asus portable gaming monitor deal is an absolute bargain

Ryan Jones 23 hours ago
This is one of the cheapest ways to get an iPhone

This is one of the cheapest ways to get an iPhone

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.