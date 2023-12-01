This 300-hour wireless gaming headset is cheaper than Black Friday

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is an absolutely wondrous gaming headset, with obscenely long battery life. But, it didn’t come cheap. Ideally, the price was slashed for Black Friday and it’s now got a tidy extra saving slapped on too.

This gaming headset gives you a remarkable 300-hour battery life, ideal for someone who hates always needing to charge their wireless devices. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is down to £125.90, that’s an extra £4 off the original £20 Black Friday saving.

Save an extra £4 on this Black Friday HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Deal. Now Only £125.90 Grab the highly-rated HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless now for just £125.9 on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality and comfort at an unbeatable price. Amazon

Save £4

£125.90 View Deal

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset already offers tremendous value if your priority is battery life, but it does cost a pretty penny, with an RRP of £189.99. But, at the new lower price, it should appeal to a wider range of long battery life fans, rather than those desperate to rarely new to charge it up.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless spent a good amount of 2023 up at around £175-£190 on Amazon before dropping down to £149 in the latter part of the year. Black Friday brought a solid saving that got the price down to £129 throughout the event before this latest price slash reduced it by a tidy extra £4 to get it down to the lowest cost we’ve seen it on Amazon.

Is the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless worth buying?

A wireless gaming headset with superb battery life Pros Big, meaty sound

Sturdy construction

Simple controls

Incredible battery life Cons Expensive

Lack of RGB may not please some

Lacklustre software

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is a marvellous gaming headset for PC and PS5

Offers stellar battery life of over 300 hours

Well made with an aluminium outer frame and suave black and red colour scheme

Audio is big and meaty, great for gaming

2.4GHz wireless connection offers little to no latency

Sturdy metal construction with a comfortable fit

No RGB lighting, sets it apart from other gaming headsets

Padding provides amazing passive noise isolation

Multimedia controls are within easy reach on both sides of the headset

Spatial audio works brilliantly in games, providing additional direction for in-game sounds

Undoubtedly, the main appeal of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset is the stunning 300-hour battery life but it isn’t a one-trick pony. It’s a well-built headset with a stylish look which is backed up by a broad and wondrous sound. The padding adds a solid amount of passive noise isolation too. Spatial audio works a treat and the multimedia controls are easy to use.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review