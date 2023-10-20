Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 150GB Pixel 8 contract barely costs more than going SIM-free

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

We’ve seen plenty of great Pixel 8 deals since the phone was announced, but none of them have the value for money that this one does.

Right now you can get the Pixel 8 with 150GB of data for just £32 a month and only £19 upfront. Not only is that one of the cheapest Pixel 8 contracts we’ve seen, it’s also not that much of an increase over the SIM-free price of the phone itself.

The Pixel 8 has an RRP of £699 but at the aforementioned rate, the total cost of this contract comes to £787. By that metric, you’re paying roughly £3.6 a month for the 150GB data allowance which is unbelievably good value. If you’re the type of person who enjoys streaming music and shows on the go then this is the perfect pick for you.

Pixel 8 with 150GB of data

Pixel 8 with 150GB of data

We’ve just spotted the ideal Pixel 8 contract to upgrade to as it includes 150GB of data and barely costs more than the phone itself.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £19 upfront
  • Just £32/month
View Deal

With regards to the phone itself, Google has another winner on its hands with the Pixel 8. Ever since the overhaul in design from the Pixel 6 and the introduction of Google’s own Tensor chipsets, Pixel phones have come leaps and bounds and now the Pixel 8 packs some truly unique features.

For starters, the Pixel 8 (and the pricier 8 Pro) can now make use of Google’s ‘Best Take’ feature, which lets you create the perfect group shot by selecting from a handful of faces from each person, so you’ll no longer have to worry about that one friend or family member who always blinks when the shutter is pressed.

As you might expect, the Pixel 8’s cameras can take jaw dropping pictures in almost any environment, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailing: “the Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

Simply put, the Pixel 8 puts out the type of photos that’ll make your social media posts and videos stand out from the crowd, so for any content creators out there, you’ll get on well with what Google has achieved here.

For so many reasons, the Pixel 8 is easily one of the most impressive handsets of the year, which is why this 150GB deal is well worth jumping on as your next upgrade.

You might like…

Wait till you see how cheap Assassin’s Creed Mirage is right now

Wait till you see how cheap Assassin’s Creed Mirage is right now

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
Asus’ slick MacBook alternative is now going cheap

Asus’ slick MacBook alternative is now going cheap

Nick Rayner 9 hours ago
The Super Mario RPG remake is already massively discounted before release

The Super Mario RPG remake is already massively discounted before release

Gemma Ryles 14 hours ago
This wireless iPhone power bank just hit a bargain price

This wireless iPhone power bank just hit a bargain price

Hannah Davies 14 hours ago
Vloggers need to check out this Canon EOS M50 II offer

Vloggers need to check out this Canon EOS M50 II offer

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Argos just slashed the price of the Acer Swift Go laptop

Argos just slashed the price of the Acer Swift Go laptop

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.