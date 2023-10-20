This 150GB Pixel 8 contract barely costs more than going SIM-free

We’ve seen plenty of great Pixel 8 deals since the phone was announced, but none of them have the value for money that this one does.

Right now you can get the Pixel 8 with 150GB of data for just £32 a month and only £19 upfront. Not only is that one of the cheapest Pixel 8 contracts we’ve seen, it’s also not that much of an increase over the SIM-free price of the phone itself.

The Pixel 8 has an RRP of £699 but at the aforementioned rate, the total cost of this contract comes to £787. By that metric, you’re paying roughly £3.6 a month for the 150GB data allowance which is unbelievably good value. If you’re the type of person who enjoys streaming music and shows on the go then this is the perfect pick for you.

Pixel 8 with 150GB of data We’ve just spotted the ideal Pixel 8 contract to upgrade to as it includes 150GB of data and barely costs more than the phone itself. Mobile Phones Direct

£19 upfront

Just £32/month View Deal

With regards to the phone itself, Google has another winner on its hands with the Pixel 8. Ever since the overhaul in design from the Pixel 6 and the introduction of Google’s own Tensor chipsets, Pixel phones have come leaps and bounds and now the Pixel 8 packs some truly unique features.

For starters, the Pixel 8 (and the pricier 8 Pro) can now make use of Google’s ‘Best Take’ feature, which lets you create the perfect group shot by selecting from a handful of faces from each person, so you’ll no longer have to worry about that one friend or family member who always blinks when the shutter is pressed.

As you might expect, the Pixel 8’s cameras can take jaw dropping pictures in almost any environment, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailing: “the Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

Simply put, the Pixel 8 puts out the type of photos that’ll make your social media posts and videos stand out from the crowd, so for any content creators out there, you’ll get on well with what Google has achieved here.

For so many reasons, the Pixel 8 is easily one of the most impressive handsets of the year, which is why this 150GB deal is well worth jumping on as your next upgrade.