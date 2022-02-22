 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 150GB Pixel 6 deal is almost too good to be true

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Anyone who’s been on the hunt for an affordable phone upgrade this year is in luck, as you can snatch up the Pixel 6 with 150GB of data for just £32 a month.

This deal comes courtesy of mobiles.co.uk, and with absolutely nothing to pay upfront, it’s an excellent shout for anyone who wants a high-end smartphone with a low cost of entry.

Snatch up a Pixel 6 with a SIM for just £32 a month

Snatch up a Pixel 6 with a SIM for just £32 a month

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new phone, we’ve found one of the best Pixel 6 SIM deals around; 150GB of 5G data for only £32 per month, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Treat yourself to 150GB of data
  • Just £32 a month
View Deal

If we break the contract down, you’ll pay £769 over the full two-year period, and when you take off the price of what the Pixel 6 costs outright (£599), the SIM itself totals out at £170. That means you’ll be paying just over £7 per month for the massive 150GB data allowance, which is more than anyone could ever reasonably use on social media and streaming from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

The tariff is just one part of this deal however, with the Pixel 6 ranked amongst the best smartphones available right now, coming with Google’s very own Tensor chipset. Tensor uses machine learning and AI to bring you an even more streamlined experience with features not previous Pixel phones. One such feature is Magic Eraser, which lets you erase any annoying photobombers from your favourite snaps.

As you might expect from a Pixel phone, the camera setup is fantastic. There’s a 50-megapixel main wide sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that has a 114-degree field of view, so you can fit even more detail into your snaps. In our 4-star review, we noted how strong the camera hardware is for the price, making the Pixel 6 a steal with this particular SIM in tow.

To top it off, you’re getting a 6.4-inch 1080p HDR OLED display, which offers up bright colours and three distinct modes that tweak the colours, depending on your personal preference.

Snatch up a Pixel 6 with a SIM for just £32 a month

Snatch up a Pixel 6 with a SIM for just £32 a month

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new phone, we’ve found one of the best Pixel 6 SIM deals around; 150GB of 5G data for only £32 per month, making this the perfect time to upgrade.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Treat yourself to 150GB of data
  • Just £32 a month
View Deal

With so much data and so little to pay, this SIM deal is great on its own, but when you throw in the prowess of the Pixel 6 this becomes an unmissable deal.

You might like…

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite has fallen to its lowest price yet

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite has fallen to its lowest price yet

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
This Hisense Roku TV has plummeted in price

This Hisense Roku TV has plummeted in price

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
You can save £100 on the 2021 Apple M1 iMac right now

You can save £100 on the 2021 Apple M1 iMac right now

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
The Echo Dot with Clock is back down to its Black Friday price

The Echo Dot with Clock is back down to its Black Friday price

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
This Echo with Philips Hue deal is the perfect smart home starter kit

This Echo with Philips Hue deal is the perfect smart home starter kit

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Fitness motivation dwindling? You can now get £50 off the Garmin Venu 2

Fitness motivation dwindling? You can now get £50 off the Garmin Venu 2

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.