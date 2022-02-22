This 150GB Pixel 6 deal is almost too good to be true

Anyone who’s been on the hunt for an affordable phone upgrade this year is in luck, as you can snatch up the Pixel 6 with 150GB of data for just £32 a month.

This deal comes courtesy of mobiles.co.uk, and with absolutely nothing to pay upfront, it’s an excellent shout for anyone who wants a high-end smartphone with a low cost of entry.

Snatch up a Pixel 6 with a SIM for just £32 a month If you’ve been on the hunt for a new phone, we’ve found one of the best Pixel 6 SIM deals around; 150GB of 5G data for only £32 per month, making this the perfect time to upgrade. Mobiles.co.uk

Treat yourself to 150GB of data

Just £32 a month View Deal

If we break the contract down, you’ll pay £769 over the full two-year period, and when you take off the price of what the Pixel 6 costs outright (£599), the SIM itself totals out at £170. That means you’ll be paying just over £7 per month for the massive 150GB data allowance, which is more than anyone could ever reasonably use on social media and streaming from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus.

The tariff is just one part of this deal however, with the Pixel 6 ranked amongst the best smartphones available right now, coming with Google’s very own Tensor chipset. Tensor uses machine learning and AI to bring you an even more streamlined experience with features not previous Pixel phones. One such feature is Magic Eraser, which lets you erase any annoying photobombers from your favourite snaps.

As you might expect from a Pixel phone, the camera setup is fantastic. There’s a 50-megapixel main wide sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that has a 114-degree field of view, so you can fit even more detail into your snaps. In our 4-star review, we noted how strong the camera hardware is for the price, making the Pixel 6 a steal with this particular SIM in tow.

To top it off, you’re getting a 6.4-inch 1080p HDR OLED display, which offers up bright colours and three distinct modes that tweak the colours, depending on your personal preference.

With so much data and so little to pay, this SIM deal is great on its own, but when you throw in the prowess of the Pixel 6 this becomes an unmissable deal.