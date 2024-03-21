These Sony earbuds just fell below £50 on Amazon

If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless headphones that are light and comfortable but also offer a quality audio performance then the Sony WF-C500 earbuds are a perfect choice.

You can currently snap up the Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds for just £47.50 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days event which is almost 50% off the usual £90 price tag.

Get a pair of Sony wireless earbuds for under £50 Get the Sony WF-C500 True Wireless Headphones for just £47.50 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day Sale and save £42.50 off the RRP. Amazon

Was £90

Now £47.50 View Deal

With Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), compressed digital music is restored closer to the original recording so you can expect extra detail and richness in the audio, the way the artist intended. EQ can also be tailored to your preferences thanks to the compatible Sony Headphones Connect app.

Small and lightweight, the WF-C500 earbuds sit securely and comfortably in your ear thanks to their ergonomic surface design.

Being so light means you can comfortably wear the earbuds for everything from running errands to working out and travelling. The included charging case is also small enough to store in a pocket or bag so you can easily recharge on the go.

Not only are they comfortable but the Sony WF-C500 also offer a massive 20-hours of battery life, making them the perfect companion for long-haul flights. If you do find yourself out of charge before heading out then a quick 10-minute charge allows for up to 60 minutes of playback.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model, we have reviewed numerous other Sony audio offerings and they have almost always managed to impress. The WF-C500 also currently boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 15,790 customer reviews.

Customers praised the fit and comfort of the Sony WF-C500 and say the silicone ear tips sit well. Better still, customers also say the earbuds are especially good value.

For high quality and comfortable earbuds at under £50, this Amazon Spring deal on the Sony WF-C500 is not one to be missed.

