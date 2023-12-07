Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These 5-star Sony headphones still have their Black Friday price tag

The class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are still selling at their Black Friday price over on Amazon.

We might be a couple of weeks past 2023’s biggest sales event, but there are still a few lingering Black Friday bargains to be had. Head over to Amazon, and you’ll find the multi-award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 still selling for £279.

That’s a whopping 27% saving on an RRP of £380. This isn’t a case of shifting stock on an old model either, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 only hit the market mid-way through the year.

Given the extended time between Sony’s premium headphone releases (the Sony WH-1000XM4 hit the market in 2020), we’re still in the early days of the Sony WH-1000XM5’s reign.

And make no mistake, the Sony WH-1000XM5 reigns supreme. We awarded the headphones 5 out of 5 in our review, calling them “another superb all-round set of wireless headphones from Sony”.

They’re extremely comfortable to wear over long periods, they output beautifully rich and musical sound, they have some of the best ANC (active noise cancellation) and Ambient Mode settings on the market, and they benefit from great call quality.

Indeed, we rate the Sony WH-1000XM5 to be the best wireless headphones on the market. And believe us when we say that this is a seriously competitive field.

“As an all-rounder there aren’t another wireless pair of noise cancelling headphones that reach the same peaks,” our reviewer concluded. Needless to say, with 27% lopped off the price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 also represents some of the best value you can get right now in the headphones market.

