There’s still time to get the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds for under £200

December is well underway which means there’s precious time left to nab Christmas presents. Luckily, one of Black Friday’s best deals on the Sony WF-1000XM4 is still available.

This deal brings down the price of the award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds to just under £200, which is a pretty significant price drop when compared to their £250 RRP.

These earbuds were granted an unbeatable 5/5 stars from us, and also won the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 best true wireless category earlier in the year, so you know you’re buying a premium product.

These earbuds have an IPX4 resistance rating, so they’ll fare fine in some light rain, or during a gym workout. They also boast a wonderfully ergonomic fit, so they should stay put no matter what.

As you can expect from a premium pair of Sony earbuds, the audio quality on them is amazing, offering up a natural, balanced presentation. In our review, our very own TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney claimed that the Sony WF-1000XM4 sound as good, if not better than full-sized headphones.

His verdict read as follows: “The Sony WF-1000XM4 improve over their predecessor in terms of design and comfort, the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation once again is impressive, and there’s no finer-sounding true wireless on the market. They sound absolutely sublime.”

The XM4 really come into their own if you wear them on the commute to work, as they can cut out the background noise of the train with ease, leaving you to focus on your favourite tracks or even that new podcast you can’t get enough of.

We’re surprised that this deal has managed to survive past the Black Friday sale, but take it from us when we say that you won’t find a better pair of true wireless earbuds for the price. As a Christmas present (or even a treat for yourself), the WF-1000XM4 will make anyone’s day.

