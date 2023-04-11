There’s never been a better time to buy a Pixel 7 Pro

If you’ve been waiting for the right bargain before upgrading to a new phone then you’ll definitely want to check out this Pixel 7 Pro deal.

Right now, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro with a sizeable 50GB of data for just £27.99 a month and £79 upfront, which comes to an overall cost of £751 over two-years – a steal when you consider that the phone itself has an RRP of £849.

As if getting the Pixel 7 Pro for less wasn’t enough, there’s an extra cherry on top to sweeten the deal. If you order the phone before April 19th then you can also claim a free pair of the Pixel Buds Pro, which cost £179 on their own.

This means that for a fraction of the cost against buying them separately, you can have a new Pixel 7 Pro with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro and 50GB of data each month for next to nothing. For anyone looking to upgrade to a newer handset, this is easily one of the best value deals you can find right now.

Pixel 7 Pro with free pair of Pixel Buds Pro Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap with plenty of data, and a pair of Pixel Buds Pro thrown in for no extra cost. Mobiles.co.uk

£79 upfront

Only £27.99/month View Deal

With regards to the phone itself, the Pixel 7 Pro is easily one of the best handsets you can buy in 2023. Thanks the powerful Tensor G2 chipset, the 7 Pro builds upon the incredible foundations of its predecessor to build an Android experience that can go toe-to-toe with iOS.

Of course, even though the Pixel 7 Pro boasts a clean version of Android that’s very easy to get to grips with, it’s the camera set-up that’s the real star of the show here. With each generation, Google has reached greater heights in the photography department, and the 7 Pro shows exactly how far the company has come in this regard.

In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “Shots are full of detail, dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colour. Reds and greens in daylight photos pop both on the phone’s display and an LCD laptop screen, while the exposure levels are always good.”

The Pixel Buds Pro also received a glowing review from our team, with the verdict reading: “The Google Pixel Buds Pro sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

Google’s handset and earbuds make for the perfect pairing so it makes sense to grab both while this incredible offer is still available.