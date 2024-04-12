Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Tempted by a flip phone but have been put off by the high price tag? Now’s your chance as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently the same price as the iPhone 15.

You can get a refurbished ‘like new’ 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Flip handset for just £799 on Giffgaff. 

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones has no visible scratches on the screen or body. ‘Like new’ Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition and include a 24-month warranty. 

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just £799 on Giffgaff

Get a refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for just £799 on Giffgaff

You can currently get a 256GB refurbished Galaxy Z Fold 5 in ‘like new’ condition for just £799 from Giffgaff.

  • Giffgaff
  • Like new condition
  • £799
View Deal

To take advantage of this Giffgaff deal you will need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset, so you won’t incur any future costs after that. 

Launched in August 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s latest book-style foldable smartphone which includes an impressive camera setup, long-lasting battery life of up to 21 hours of video playback and most notably, 6.2-inch outer and a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED screens.

Opening the smartphone to reveal the main display feels seamless thanks to Samsung’s Flex Hinge which helps the handset to feel more compact when closed and is designed to open comfortably at any angle without feeling flimsy.

If you are sceptical about the durability of a foldable then you’ll be happy to know the Z Fold 5 is equipped with extra features to strengthen the handset, without adding weight to its 253g size. This includes an aluminium frame, IPX8 water resistance rating and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen. 

Running on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor which is both an upgrade from the Z Fold 5’s predecessor and offers faster performance against some of its closest Android competitors, foldable or not. 

In fact, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter said in his review that the device “felt rapid and responsive […] instantly opening any app I tapped on, running two apps on-screen without issue and image capture was near-instantaneous too” and awarded the Z Fold 5 a four-star rating. 

If you’re keen to get your first foldable phone then the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great option, especially as it’s now just £799 from Giffgaff.

You might like…

Anker’s ridiculously fast Prime Power Bank is going cheap

Anker’s ridiculously fast Prime Power Bank is going cheap

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Last chance to get over 50% off Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer

Last chance to get over 50% off Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Moto foldable phone bundle includes free 5-star Bose wireless earbuds

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 just got its first big price cut

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Save $200 on a brand new intelligent Beatbot pool cleaner

Nick Rayner 2 days ago
The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

The classic Henry vacuum is now reduced at Currys

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words