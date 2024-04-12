The Z Fold 5 is now the same price as the iPhone 15

Tempted by a flip phone but have been put off by the high price tag? Now’s your chance as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently the same price as the iPhone 15.

You can get a refurbished ‘like new’ 256GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Flip handset for just £799 on Giffgaff.

Giffgaff states the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones has no visible scratches on the screen or body. ‘Like new’ Giffgaff refurbished phones are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition and include a 24-month warranty.

To take advantage of this Giffgaff deal you will need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your order. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset, so you won’t incur any future costs after that.

Launched in August 2023, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Samsung’s latest book-style foldable smartphone which includes an impressive camera setup, long-lasting battery life of up to 21 hours of video playback and most notably, 6.2-inch outer and a 7.6-inch inner Dynamic AMOLED screens.

Opening the smartphone to reveal the main display feels seamless thanks to Samsung’s Flex Hinge which helps the handset to feel more compact when closed and is designed to open comfortably at any angle without feeling flimsy.

If you are sceptical about the durability of a foldable then you’ll be happy to know the Z Fold 5 is equipped with extra features to strengthen the handset, without adding weight to its 253g size. This includes an aluminium frame, IPX8 water resistance rating and a Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen.

Running on the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor which is both an upgrade from the Z Fold 5’s predecessor and offers faster performance against some of its closest Android competitors, foldable or not.

In fact, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter said in his review that the device “felt rapid and responsive […] instantly opening any app I tapped on, running two apps on-screen without issue and image capture was near-instantaneous too” and awarded the Z Fold 5 a four-star rating.

If you’re keen to get your first foldable phone then the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a great option, especially as it’s now just £799 from Giffgaff.