The Xbox Elite Wireless 2 has plumetted in price

If you’re an Xbox player who wants the best of the best with your controller, you can’t pass up this chance to get the Elite Wireless 2 at under £100.

Originally £159.99 at the time of our review, you can now grab an Xbox Elite Wireless 2 controller from Amazon for only £94.90, a great price for a top-of-the-line piece of kit.

The Elite Wireless 2 truly covers all the bases when it comes to what you want out of a controller. From the performance to the aesthetics, this is a terrific buy for the asking price.

Xbox Elite Wireless 2 Controller for under £100 If you’re an Xbox gamer who hasn’t got their hands on the Elite Wireless 2 yet, this is a perfect opportunity to snap up the marquee Microsoft offering. Amazon

Was £135.98

Now £94.90 View Deal

One of the most impressive aspects of this controller is its comfort. For years, the plastic shell and sometimes jagged edges on console controllers have been a real issue for long sessions. Microsoft has worked hard to ensure that isn’t the case here. Boasting customisable attachments for everyone to find their ideal setup, the Elite Wireless 2 also comes with excellent grippy sections for your palms, and weighs in at just under 350g.

Another feature you wouldn’t have seen on previous generations of controllers is the battery life – the Elite Wireless 2 can last a ridiculous 40 hours before needing a recharge, meaning you can safely assume the controller will hold out for even your longest sessions. Another thoughtful touch is the fact you can charge the controller inside its case thanks to a convenient opening in the back.

Performance wise, it’s everything you should expect from a controller with the ‘Elite’ moniker. Excellent feedback, customisable sensitivity and great haptics combine for a pleasing experience. Considering this controller also works seamlessly with PC, there’s not a lot to critique when it comes to usage.

In our review, we said, “If price is no object, the Elite Controller 2 is a no-brainer purchase for any hardcore gamer.” But with this discount, the Elite Controller 2 is no longer the reserve of the most dedicated players – and any Microsoft loyalists should consider snapping one up today.