Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox Elite Wireless 2 has plumetted in price

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re an Xbox player who wants the best of the best with your controller, you can’t pass up this chance to get the Elite Wireless 2 at under £100. 

Originally £159.99 at the time of our review, you can now grab an Xbox Elite Wireless 2 controller from Amazon for only £94.90, a great price for a top-of-the-line piece of kit.

The Elite Wireless 2 truly covers all the bases when it comes to what you want out of a controller. From the performance to the aesthetics, this is a terrific buy for the asking price.

Xbox Elite Wireless 2 Controller for under £100

Xbox Elite Wireless 2 Controller for under £100

If you’re an Xbox gamer who hasn’t got their hands on the Elite Wireless 2 yet, this is a perfect opportunity to snap up the marquee Microsoft offering.

  • Amazon
  • Was £135.98
  • Now £94.90
View Deal

One of the most impressive aspects of this controller is its comfort. For years, the plastic shell and sometimes jagged edges on console controllers have been a real issue for long sessions. Microsoft has worked hard to ensure that isn’t the case here. Boasting customisable attachments for everyone to find their ideal setup, the Elite Wireless 2 also comes with excellent grippy sections for your palms, and weighs in at just under 350g. 

Another feature you wouldn’t have seen on previous generations of controllers is the battery life – the Elite Wireless 2 can last a ridiculous 40 hours before needing a recharge, meaning you can safely assume the controller will hold out for even your longest sessions. Another thoughtful touch is the fact you can charge the controller inside its case thanks to a convenient opening in the back. 

Performance wise, it’s everything you should expect from a controller with the ‘Elite’ moniker. Excellent feedback, customisable sensitivity and great haptics combine for a pleasing experience. Considering this controller also works seamlessly with PC, there’s not a lot to critique when it comes to usage.

In our review, we said, “If price is no object, the Elite Controller 2 is a no-brainer purchase for any hardcore gamer.” But with this discount, the Elite Controller 2 is no longer the reserve of the most dedicated players – and any Microsoft loyalists should consider snapping one up today.

You might like…

These Bowers and Wilkins ANC headphones are now a bargain price

These Bowers and Wilkins ANC headphones are now a bargain price

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
Our favourite Apple Watch Ultra deal has made a comeback

Our favourite Apple Watch Ultra deal has made a comeback

Chris Smith 8 hours ago
This Honor 90 deal is the perfect buy for students

This Honor 90 deal is the perfect buy for students

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Don’t bother with the Flip 5 when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is this cheap

Don’t bother with the Flip 5 when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 15 hours ago
This limited time Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer nabs you a free Chromebook

This limited time Galaxy Z Flip 5 offer nabs you a free Chromebook

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

Amazon’s running an unbelievable deal on TCL’s 65-inch 4K TV

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.