Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xbox 1TB SSD Expansion has taken a rare price cut

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Console storage space need not break the bank anymore, thanks to this deal from Currys.

Right now, Currys is offering a £43 discount on the 1TB Seagate SSD for the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles, allowing you to pick one up for only £139. There are also savings on the 2TB and 512GB options, ideal if you want more or less storage.

Often, getting a reasonable amount of storage space for a console, be that Xbox or Playstation, can be an expensive exercise that represents a decent proportion of what you paid for the console in the first place – that can feel like an unfair and even sneaky additional cost at times, especially considering just how massive and costly AAA console games are today. 

That’s why deals such as this can be so helpful. And this is a quality SSD too: 1TB is more than enough for most gamers, and because Seagate has built this specifically for the Xbox, it should integrate seamlessly into your system, allowing for rapid load times you rightfully should expect from the newest generation of console.

Save £43 on a 1TB of Xbox-specialised storage

Save £43 on a 1TB of Xbox-specialised storage

SEAGATE’s high-performing Xbox SSD has seen a rare price cut, which is seriously worth a look if you want to increase your storage space on Xbox.

  • Currys
  • Was £182
  • Now £139
View Deal

The SSD uses the most up-to-date and high-performing interface, that being PCIe NVMe, which is regarded to have four times faster read and write speeds than the slightly older SATA interface thanks to its use of four lane data transmission as opposed to one. On top of that, PCIe NVMe uses less power while still providing that quadruple performance – in other words, it’s a win-win technology.

So if you’re tired of deleting data on your Xbox in order to install that humongous new open-world title, and want to get a great deal as you upgrade your storage, hit up Currys today for this excellent offer.

You might like…

Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Pixel 7a just keeps plummeting in price

Nick Rayner 17 hours ago
Amazon’s best streaming service now offers three months for free

Amazon’s best streaming service now offers three months for free

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
The Meta Quest 2 is going for a bargain price

The Meta Quest 2 is going for a bargain price

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
Metroid Prime Remastered just got the price cut it always needed

Metroid Prime Remastered just got the price cut it always needed

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
The Galaxy S22 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The Galaxy S22 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy Watch 4 offer

Prime Day’s come early with this Galaxy Watch 4 offer

Chris Smith 6 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.