The value in this Galaxy S24 deal is out of this world

Snap up the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone with a generous contract today and claim a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at no extra cost.

You can currently get the Galaxy S24 on a 24-month contract for just £59 upfront and £26.99 a month through Mobiles UK. Not only does this contract with ID Mobile include 500GB of data each month but the free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is worth a staggering £349 on its own.

To claim your free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite you’ll need to visit this link and provide proof of purchase within 30 days.

Launched at the end of January, the Galaxy S24 packs a host of features that are found in its more expensive alternatives, including AI tools, long-lasting battery life and a promised seven years of OS updates.

The S24 range is undoubtedly centred around Galaxy AI. With the AI-powered editing suite, you can easily tweak images captured by the S24’s three rear cameras thanks to Object Eraser, which removes unwanted distractions and provides an accurate generative fill.

Galaxy AI doesn’t stop with photo-editing however, as it also includes upgrades to note taking, translation and transcription capabilities. Whether you’re travelling abroad and need help conversing in the local language or you want to keep notes during an important work meeting, Galaxy AI can do this for you.

We were impressed with the performance of the Galaxy S24, with Editor Max Parker giving it four-stars and concluding that “there isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell.”

Remember, you’ll be eligible to claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with the S24 too. A great tablet for everyday use, the Tab S6 Lite has a generous 64GB of storage, Dolby Atmos speakers for upgraded audio and an included S Pen.

We awarded the Tab S6 Lite a four-star rating, with our reviewer concluding: “if you’re a student, or casual user […] then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a decent option.”

You’d be hard pressed to find a better value upgrade than this Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S6 Tab Lite bundle. You can effectively get both a smartphone and a tablet for just £26.99 a month and £59 upfront, which is an absolute steal.