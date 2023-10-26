Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The upgraded Xbox Series S just got a swift price cut

If you’ve been hoping to upgrade your gaming rig then you’ll definitely want to take a look at this cheeky discount on the new and improved Xbox Series S.

Black Friday may still be a couple of weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped us from finding some amazing deals in the meantime. Today, you can pick up the latest Xbox Series S with 1TB of storage with a £10 discount, bringing the price down to £289.99

This console comes with more storage than the original Series S, at 1TB instead of a measly 512GB. This extra storage will allow you to download and play even more triple-A games without needing to invest in any external storage solutions or, even worse, deleting old save files. 

The Series S is the smallest and sleekest Xbox console on the market. The Carbon Black colourway is mature and subtle, and should allow the console to easily blend in with the existing decor in your home. 

Act fast to pick up the 1TB Xbox Series S with a £10 discount

Pick up the brand-new digital Xbox Series S console with a sweet £10 discount.

  • Box
  • Save £10
  • Now £289.99
View Deal

Powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture – which works together with an innovative system-on-chip technology – this console is capable of providing gameplay at up to 120fps. The custom SSD should also allow for much faster load times compared to its predecessor, so you can jump into your favourite games without any hesitation. 

This deal comes with the console and an Xbox Wireless controller, which boasts textured triggers and bumpers for enhanced comfort and refined geometry. It can be paired with the Series S console but also works over Windows PC, Android and iOS devices, giving it a lot of versatility. 

The £10 discount might not seem like the biggest saving in the world, but since this console has only been on sale for a month, it’s still one of the cheapest prices this 1TB version has gone for, making it an easy win for anyone who’s been looking to pick up Microsoft’s digital-only console.

