The top-end Fire TV streamer is back to its lowest ever price

Amazon’s Spring Deal Days event rolls on with this tempting price cut on the company’s top-end Fire TV streamer.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube typically retails for £139.99, but as part of this deal you can get it for £109.99. That’s a 21% saving.

This is a high-end streaming device with built in Alexa, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a silky smooth 4K Ultra HD output. It’s also extremely speedy, with an octa-core processor making it twice as powerful as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

You also get support for Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos audio content.

It’s a very good streaming device indeed. We scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “A powerful media streaming device from Amazon that takes steps forward in its processing capabilities and connectivity options”.

We noted the aforementioned performance boost, which provides an extremely slick streaming experience. We also appreciated its improved design, HDMI input, and its excellent AV performance.

Meanwhile, being able to control your media completely hands-free with Alexa never gets old.

Make no mistake, this is an Amazon device through and through, with the online shopping giant’s content favoured over that from other services. However, you can access said services just fine, and there really is no better-equipped streaming box from a hardware or feature set perspective.

We even found that the jump in price was merited thanks to that boost to performance and connectivity. This price cut only makes Amazon’s top-end Fire TV streamer even more appealing.