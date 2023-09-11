Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The TicWatch Pro 5 just had another big price drop

The outstanding TicWatch Pro 5 recently got its first price drop but now it’s plummeted again to an even more tempting rate.

Right now if you head over to Amazon then you can bag one of our favourite smartwatches of 2023 for just £266.47 – down from £329.99. Given that the TicWatch Pro 5 has only been on the market for just a few months, this is an absolute steal and easily the best pick to go for right now if you’re looking to upgrade to a newer Wear OS smartwatch.

If you’re unfamiliar with the TicWatch brand or have yet to look up what it is that the Pro 5 brings to market then allow me to give you a quick rundown. The TicWatch Pro 5 is the first smartwatch from Mobvoi to run Wear OS 3.

This platform represents a huge leap over the older TicWatches that ran the outdated Wear OS 2 software – not only does it run faster overall but it means you get access to newer features like several improved Google apps as well as newer Tiles that give you quick access to your favourite apps.

Easily one of the best smartwatches of 2023, the TicWatch Pro 5 has just taken another hit on price, making now the ideal time to pick one up.

All that is good enough but what really separates the TicWatch Pro 5 from the competition is its secondary display and battery life. With regards to the former, this low-energy FSTN display sits atop the main AMOLED screen and gives you a quick glance at key information like your step count and the time, without ever needing to wake the watch up.

On the battery life front, it’s entirely possible to get up to five days of use on a single charge which, for a fully-fledged smartwatch, is just incredible. No other Wear OS watch can match the TicWatch’s longevity, so if you want a wearable that can go the distance, this is it.

As a final point, the smartwatch also pumps out surprisingly accurate heart rate results which makes it a reliable companion during workouts. Plus, the aforementioned secondary display can even use different colours in its backlighting to let you know which heart rate zone you’re in.

For these reasons and more, the TicWatch Pro 5 is an easy smartwatch to recommend but even more so when it’s available with a significant discount attached.

