The TicWatch Pro 5 is back to its Black Friday price

One of our favourite Black Friday smartwatch deals has just reappeared on Amazon, so if you missed out in November then now’s your time to bag it.

Over on Amazon right now, you can get the outstanding TicWatch Pro 5 for just £229.99 – the same price it went for during the Black Friday sale and a massive £100 reduction on its original £329.99 RRP.

Simply put, if you’re after a solid smartwatch for the New Year, either as a digital accessory for your smartphone, or as a fitness tracker to help you reach your fitness goals, then the TicWatch Pro 5 is a must-buy at this price.

I reviewed the TicWatch Pro 5 last summer and was completely blown away by everything it has to offer, and that means a lot coming from someone who’s had a hit and miss relationship with previous TicWatch devices. Luckily for any new adopters, Mobvoi (the company behind TicWatch), took the time – pun intended – to craft something that could truly compete on the market, and that’s exactly what’s been achieved here.

TicWatch Pro 5 for just £229.99 Trusted Reviews' Best Smartwatch of 2023

For starters, the Pro 5 is the first TicWatch to utilise Google’s Wear OS 3 platform, which is leagues better than the stagnant Wear OS 2 that plagued TicWatches of old. This newer software is a breeze to use and it ensures that on-device apps feel more optimised, with quick access to the likes of Google Wallet and Google Maps when you need them.

What really makes the TicWatch Pro 5 stand out of from the crowd is its battery life. I’m currently using an Apple Watch SE 2 and I consider it a blessing if I can reach two days of use on a single charge. Meanwhile, the TicWatch Pro 5 is able to reach a whopping five days of use, partly due to its low-power secondary FSTN display.

This secondary panel sits on top of the watch’s vibrant AMOLED display, and it can show key metrics like the time, your step count and heart rate at all times. When you need something more, just tap on the display and the watch will boot up properly. It’s effortlessly simple but it’s such a great idea.

It should come as no surprise then that the TicWatch Pro 5 won the Trusted Reviews award for Best Smartwatch of 2023, and given that it was a hearty recommendation at full price, it’s now an instant winner when it’s considerably cheaper than offerings from Samsung, Google and Garmin.