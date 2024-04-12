The TicWatch 5 Pro is too good to miss at this price

The TicWatch Pro 5 is one of our favourite Wear OS smartwatches and it’s currently available for a bargain price.

Amazon is selling this brilliant smart and fitness watch for 27% off. You can nab the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £226.99 which is down from the £309.99 asking price. That’s an £83 saving overall.

This attractive watch comes with outstanding battery life and rapid charging, the popular Wear OS 3 operating system is on board and there’s a useful low power FSTN display that sits above the AMOLED panel when you’re in a tight spot battery-wise.

Speaking of that AMOLED display, the 1.42 inch screen is excellent, while the low-power companion is accentuated by a backlight for use in darker conditions.

The design has been updated over the fourth generation watch, with a rotating crown and push button too, making it more useful as well as attractive. The fitness tracking nous is as strong as ever and that 80-hours of potential battery life does a huge number on the competition.

Mobvoi finally sticks the landing Pros Outstanding battery life

Wear OS 3 is finally on a TicWatch

Fast charging

The secondary FSTN display is always welcome Cons Not the most stylish of smartwatches

Included watch faces are hit and miss

No Google Assistant

Our reviewer believed the TicWatch Pro 5 neared perfection and afforded it a 4.5 star score from a possible five, praising Mobvoi for mastering the formula.

He said you should buy if this watch if you want the best long-lasting Wear OS timepiece. He opined that it isn’t quite as stylish and the Galaxy Watch series, but that long battery life and excellent execution of Wear OS makes it a tough one to beat.

He concluded: “After years of trying to compete with the never-ending supply of Wear OS watches on the market, Mobvoi has finally cracked the secret code and delivered a wearable that not only sits among the best Wear OS watches right now, but does a handful of things better than any smartwatch I’ve tested yet.”