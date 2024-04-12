The TicWatch 5 Pro is too good to miss at this price
The TicWatch Pro 5 is one of our favourite Wear OS smartwatches and it’s currently available for a bargain price.
Amazon is selling this brilliant smart and fitness watch for 27% off. You can nab the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £226.99 which is down from the £309.99 asking price. That’s an £83 saving overall.
TicWatch Pro 5 is 27% off right now
Hear that? The clock is ticking on this TicWatch deal. Right now Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 for just £226.99. That’s way down on the £309.99 asking price.
- Amazon
- Was £309.99
- Now £226.99
This attractive watch comes with outstanding battery life and rapid charging, the popular Wear OS 3 operating system is on board and there’s a useful low power FSTN display that sits above the AMOLED panel when you’re in a tight spot battery-wise.
Speaking of that AMOLED display, the 1.42 inch screen is excellent, while the low-power companion is accentuated by a backlight for use in darker conditions.
The design has been updated over the fourth generation watch, with a rotating crown and push button too, making it more useful as well as attractive. The fitness tracking nous is as strong as ever and that 80-hours of potential battery life does a huge number on the competition.
Mobvoi finally sticks the landing
Pros
- Outstanding battery life
- Wear OS 3 is finally on a TicWatch
- Fast charging
- The secondary FSTN display is always welcome
Cons
- Not the most stylish of smartwatches
- Included watch faces are hit and miss
- No Google Assistant
Our reviewer believed the TicWatch Pro 5 neared perfection and afforded it a 4.5 star score from a possible five, praising Mobvoi for mastering the formula.
He said you should buy if this watch if you want the best long-lasting Wear OS timepiece. He opined that it isn’t quite as stylish and the Galaxy Watch series, but that long battery life and excellent execution of Wear OS makes it a tough one to beat.
He concluded: “After years of trying to compete with the never-ending supply of Wear OS watches on the market, Mobvoi has finally cracked the secret code and delivered a wearable that not only sits among the best Wear OS watches right now, but does a handful of things better than any smartwatch I’ve tested yet.”