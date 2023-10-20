Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Super Mario RPG remake is already massively discounted before release

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Super Mario RPG hasn’t even hit shelves yet and we’ve already found an amazing £10 discount during its pre-order period.

Nintendo games rarely see major discounts before they release, but we’ve already found a fantastic discount on the Super Mario RPG remake for Switch. Just use the code SUPER20 at checkout to see the price drop from £49.99 to £39.99, saving you a slick £10 before launch. 

It’s worth remembering that this game is still in pre-order, so you won’t see any deliveries coming through until November 17th at the earliest. 

This is the first time that Super Mario RPG is being overhauled for the Nintendo Switch, so you can enjoy new 3D graphics and cinematics while still experiencing the iconic story from 1996. 

Looking to expand your Nintendo Switch library? We’ve found the perfect discount on Super Mario RGB.

  • Currys
  • Use code SUPER20
  • Now £39.99
View Deal

You’re tasked with going after the sinister Smithy Gang and repairing Star Road. One of the best aspects of Super Mario RPG is that you get to play as an unlikely group of heroes; the iconic Mario and Peach are here to help, alongside the mysterious Mallow and Geno. Even Bowser gets in on the fun and lends Mario a helping hand to help take down their common enemies. 

As the name suggests, Super Mario RPG is a role-playing game with turn-based combat, setting it apart from the usual 2D and 3D platforming that we’re all familiar with. Each party member has a unique Special at their disposal; Mario can use his trademark jump and Mallow can send sparks flying with lightning attacks, ensuring that every encounter feels distinctive. 

All in all, if you’re hoping to bulk out your Nintendo Switch library with one of the biggest remakes of the year then this is the deal for you. Not only can you relive a fan-favourite Mario title with crisp and refreshed graphics, but you also get the benefit of an amazing £10 discount. Just make sure you use the code SUPER20 at checkout to bring the price down to £39.99. 

