The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones have seen their first major price drop

If you’re in need of a new pair of noise cancellers, now might just be the best time as the Sony WH-1000XM5 have just had their first big price drop.

The 2022 update to the incredibly popular headphone series has been given its first big discount in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. The usually £380 headphones are currently just £299 with free Prime delivery. That’s an £81 saving on a fantastic pair of wireless headphones.

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony’s flagship pair of noise-cancelling headphones, powered by the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 and the new V1 integrated processor, which deliver excellent noise cancellation capable of hushing voices, noises from big crowds and vehicles big and small.

There’s also Adaptive Sound Control, which recognises your location and automatically adjusts the noise cancelling and sound settings (they can be programmed within the app), as well as a Speak-to-Chat mode which pauses the music so you can hold a conversation.

The headphones can be paired with two devices at a time, and there’s support for Apple’s Made for iPhone and Google Fast Pair. There’s even support for Sony’s own 360 Reality Audio, which delivers immersive 3D sound from services like Tidal and Deezer.

We found the headphones to be very comfortable and they have a 30-hour battery life to keep you going all day long.

We awarded the Sony WH-1000XM5 a perfect 5/5 stars, sending them straight to the top of our best headphones guide as the best wireless headphones available currently.

“The noise cancellation excels, call quality is great, the fit is incredibly comfortable, and they sound better”, wrote TV and audio editor Kob Monney in our review of the WH-1000XM5.

“There are some areas that could be improved but the 1000XM5 reassert their position as the best noise cancelling headphones”.

If you’ve had your eye on the Sony WH-1000XM5, now is a great time to shop. Pick up the noise-cancelling headphones to save over 20% and get them for just £299 instead of their usual £380 price.