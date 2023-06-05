Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

The Sonos Ray has finally dropped below £200

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

This wonderfully compact soundbar from Sonos has just seen a massive reduction in price over at Peter Tyson, making for the perfect time to pick up your first soundbar.

An already affordable and very much recommended soundbar, the Sonos Ray is now available for only £199, saving you £80 on what was already a great value product.

In our review, the Sonos Ray scored 4.5-stars and was praised for its exceptional performance across the board at a very appealing price, and this is only more so now thanks to this deal.

The most important aspect of any soundbar is to deliver better audio performance than the built-in speakers of a TV, and the Sonos Ray does not disappoint. Even as a standalone speaker, the Ray provides great value, filling the room and providing bass that belies its compact size.

Sonos has also made sure to pack this soundbar with features, including the impressive Trueplay – simply download the Sonos app and move around the room whilst holding your phone, and it’ll adjust the sound according to the size and shape of your room as well as the position of your seat, for an optimised audio experience. It’s all quite ‘plug and play’, which is refreshing compared to some of the more complicated options out there. 

Sonos is rightfully well known for such standout features, and another tidbit that really impressed in our review was the multiroom support. If you have multiple Sonos speakers around your home, you can connect and disconnect different speakers from your session at will, and even play different tracks in different rooms from the same streaming account. To boot, there’s support for all major music streaming services, as well as AirPlay 2, meaning you shouldn’t run into many problems with getting the output you want, and very quickly at that. 

Between the sound quality and the incredibly extensive feature list, it’s astounding you can buy this speaker for £279, let alone the discounted price of £199. If you want a new soundbar, you won’t find better value than this.

