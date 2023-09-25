The Sonos Move 2 just got its first big price cut

The Sonos Move 2 has only been on the market for a few weeks but it’s just gotten its first price cut courtesy of a limited time coupon on eBay.

If you use the code SAVINGS20 at the checkout then you can nab the new Sonos Move 2 for just £389 (was £449). That’s an unbelievable saving of £60 be had but bear in mind, the code is only available until Thursday, September 28th, but that’s no guarantee that stock will even be around until then, so if you want to get a high-end Sonos speaker for less then now’s the time to strike.

Whether you’re adding another speaker to your Sonos ecosystem or you just want to pick up one of the best outdoor speakers on the market, the Sonos Move 2 is an excellent buy. The original Sonos Move was already a great speaker but this successor adds some particularly juicy upgrades.

Sonos Move 2 Price Drop The Sonos Move 2 just got its first price cut thanks to this limited time code from eBay. eBay

Use code SAVINGS20

Now £389 View Deal

While the two speakers look fairly identical from the outside, there’s actually a ton of changes that have been made under the hood. For starters, the Move 2 features an additional tweeter to produce more detailed, fuller stereo sound that’ll make your favourite tracks sound even better in the great outdoors.

Beyond the improved sound quality, one of the biggest changes that allows the Move 2 to work even better as a portable speaker is a drastically increased battery life. The original Sonos Move has a duration of up to 10-hours on a single charge, but that time is decimated by the 24-hour battery life of the Move 2.

In his 4.5-star review for the Sonos Move 2, Trusted Reviews’ Home Technology Editor David Ludlow surmised: “with its redesigned audio system, the Sonos Move 2 adds two tweeters into the mix to deliver stereo, as well as a wider, less positional soundscape than its predecessor. There’s no escaping that this is an expensive speaker, but there’s nothing else that can quite do what the Move 2 can: it’s a proper, fully integrated Sonos speaker that works as well inside and out, capable of running on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. And with more than double the battery life of the original, this is a speaker that keeps going.”

Given that the price increase is no longer an issue thanks to this limited time deal, the Sonos Move 2 is an absolute must-buy for audio enthusiasts, just be sure to use the code SAVINGS20 while it’s still available.