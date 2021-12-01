The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

Treat yourself to a little post-Black Friday shopping with this incredible Sonos Beam Gen 2 deal that’s dropped the price by £60.

Black Friday has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean that we’re done telling you about all the amazing deals that are still out there; the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is now even cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sales, as when you use the code CYBER15 at the checkout, you’ll only be paying £389, rather than the previous Black Friday rate of £399.

This Sonos Beam (Gen 2) deal is out of this world We can’t believe how cheap this Sonos Beam Generation 2 sound bar is past Black Friday. Save £60 when you use the code CYBER15 at checkout. eBay

Use code CYBER15 at checkout

Just £389 View Deal

This generation of the Sonos Beam has just a single input, the HMDI eARC, which supports lossless audio formats like Dolby Atmos and has a high bandwidth, so you’ll be getting premium-quality audio (so long as your TV supports this output).

In terms of voice control, you have the option of running Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so you won’t need to use additional smart speakers in your lounge. You can quickly turn your TV on or off, play music or control other smart devices in your house, such as the lights or a thermostat.

You have a few choices when it comes to the sound as well, with features like Night Mode, which cuts out loud noises so you won’t wake up your house while having a midnight movie marathon. And Speech Enhancement boosts the dialogue so that characters are a little easier to hear; both these features can be toggled in the Sonos app, which is free to download and use.

And considering that this is a soundbar, the audio quality here is pretty important. Thankfully, in our review, we found that the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) has excellent balance and range with surprising amounts of bass. We noticed that you can feel the audio wrapping around you, with a lot more presence than you would get from a standard TV speaker.

We gave the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) an amazing 4.5/5 star rating, and at these prices, this is one of the best audio deals you’re going to find since Black Friday ended.

You can have a little glance below if you’re looking for even more post-Black Friday deals, as we’ve found a few gems that’ll help you save big before Christmas.