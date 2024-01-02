Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a true January Sales bargain at Amazon

Christmas and the New Year celebrations are now behind us, and that can only mean one thing: the January sales are here. While they’re not quite as popular as they once were, there are still plenty of bargains as long as you know where to look. 

That includes the ultra-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which has seen a discount at Amazon that brings it down to a tempting £129, a saving of £70 compared to its usual £199 RRP. 

More specifically, that’ll net you the 40mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the Black finish with Bluetooth connectivity, with next-day delivery available for Amazon Prime members. 

It’s a wearable that we heavily praised when we looked at it back in 2021 too, garnering a near-perfect 4.5-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review

We praised the digital bezel and how easy it is to use, the flat, minimalist design and the plethora of uniquely customisable watch faces that come pre-installed, but there’s much more to Samsung’s wearables than that.

The 'Endangered Animals' watch face on the Galaxy Watch 4
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It offers in-depth health and fitness tracking, including in-depth sleep analysis that assigns you a sleep animal after using it for a couple of weeks, and plenty of dedicated exercise modes are available too. Plus, it has received the Wear OS 4 update since its release, bringing even more features and functionality to the watch.

The only potential issue consumers might have is smartphone support; it doesn’t support iOS, only Android, but some features are only available if paired with a Samsung smartphone specifically. That’s great if you’re a Samsung user, but some features won’t be available if connecting with a OnePlus, Xiaomi or any other phone. 

What’s more, at £129, it’s the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been since its initial launch back in 2021, beating the £149 offer during the Black Friday 2023 shopping season. Take a look at Amazon product tracker Keepa for yourself to verify the claim. 

It is a flash deal, however, which means that it’s only available for a limited time and stock is likely limited too. Once it’s gone, it’s gone, so you’d better move quickly if you want to bag yourself a bargain. 

