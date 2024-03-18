The Samsung Galaxy S23 is absurdly cheap with this outrageous deal

It wasn’t too long ago when the Galaxy S23 was Samsung’s flagship smartphone, having only launched back in 2023. And yet, it’s now available with more than 51% discounted thanks to this incredible Amazon deal.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now available to buy for just £465.89, bagging you high-end features at a bargain-friendly price. By taking advantage of this fantastic deal, you’ll be saving as much as £483.11 compared to the original launch price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 may have been succeeded by the newer Galaxy S24, but it’s still very much a great phone. It has a stylish design, a versatile camera, speedy performance and an all-day battery. It’s also a very compact phone, making it an ideal option for those with small hands.

As you can see on the price-tracking graph above, this is the cheapest price the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been available for yet. We doubt that the price will drop much further, with Amazon claiming that a limited number of samples are now available.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

Is the Galaxy S23 worth it now that the Galaxy S24 is here? Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is an affordable phone with high-end features

It has a compact size and lightweight design, making it easy to use with one hand

The 6.1-inch AMOLED display is stunning and offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate

The phone has a solid build quality and attention to detail in its design

It comes in multiple colour options, including phantom black, cream, green, and lavender

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor provides fast and responsive performance

The rear camera setup offers decent all-round performance and good low-light capabilities

The phone runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s OneUI 5.1 update, offering a polished user experience

The battery life is impressive, easily lasting the entire day with average use

While the charging speed is slower compared to some competitors, it still provides enough power for daily use

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a 4.5 (out of 5) rating when we first reviewed it back in 2023. We particularly loved the compact, pocketable design, especially in an era where phones are becoming bigger and bigger.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 may boast improved features, but thanks to this big price drop, the Galaxy S23 arguably offers more value for money.

In our verdict of the Galaxy S23, we wrote: “It might not be all that different from the Galaxy S22, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life – and with the release of the newer S24, it’s cheaper than ever.”

So if you’re looking for a small phone with flagship features, and don’t want to pay a fortune, we highly recommend taking advantage of this incredible deal on Amazon before stock runs out.