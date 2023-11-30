Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a budget phone with this fantastic deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The decidedly flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 has essentially become a budget phone with this fantastic deal.

It gets you the Galaxy S23 on a 24 month Vodafone contract with a whopping 400GB of monthly data for £32 a month. There’s a minimal up front fee of £20.

Top all of those payments up and you come to £788, which is less than the £849 RRP. That’s not even taking into account all that lovely data, which includes 300GB extra every month.

Get the Galaxy S23 with 400GB of data for £32 a month

Get the Galaxy S23 with 400GB of data for £32 a month

This deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy S23 with 400Gb of monthly data for just £32 a month and £20 up front.

  • Mobiles
  • 400GB of data
  • £32 a month, £20 up front
View Deal

It’s a great price on a phone that’s still one of the best in the business. We scored the Galaxy S23 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, calling it “an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

While we’re starting to see phones packing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip starting to filter in ahead of hitting the market, the Galaxy S23 and its supercharged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are still strong performers.

You also get a genuine triple camera system, which isn’t always the case in compact flagship phones. The iPhone 15, the Pixel 8, the Zenfone 9, and the Xperia 5 V are all rivals, and all give you just the two sensors. The Galaxy S23 grants you the power to zoom in with a 3x telephoto camera.

All in all, the Galaxy S23 is still near the top of its game as we approach the end of 2023. With this deal, the Galaxy S23 is a borderline budget phone too.

You might like…

Logitech’s new WFH keyboard is even cheaper than Black Friday

Logitech’s new WFH keyboard is even cheaper than Black Friday

Adam Speight 1 min ago
Amazon’s Roku Streambar bundle is a home entertainment bargain

Amazon’s Roku Streambar bundle is a home entertainment bargain

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
We’ve spotted a secret deal on the Apple Watch 9

We’ve spotted a secret deal on the Apple Watch 9

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Black Friday’s top Pixel 8 Pro deal is still here, but not for long

Black Friday’s top Pixel 8 Pro deal is still here, but not for long

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
This bean-to-cup coffee machine is down to a tasty price

This bean-to-cup coffee machine is down to a tasty price

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM5 headphones remain at a low Black Friday price

Sony’s fantastic WH-1000XM5 headphones remain at a low Black Friday price

Max Parker 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.