Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone 15

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a cheaper price than the iPhone 15.

GiffGaff is selling Galaxy S23 Ultra handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for £799, which is £450 cheaper than the price Samsung is still selling it for on its website. That’s also the same price as the iPhone 15, while bumping the condition down to Excellent, Very good, or Good will undercut Apple’s latest by up to £150.

Save £450 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Save £450 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

You can now buy a Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘Like new’ condition for just £799 through GiffGaff, which is £450 cheaper than Samsung’s price.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £799
View Deal

If you understand the smartphone pecking order, you’ll know that this is a great deal. The iPhone 15 is a kind of ‘entry-level flagship’ phone, if that isn’t too much of a contradiction in terms. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is a true ‘premium flagship’, far closer to the iPhone 15 Pro Max than the humble iPhone 15.

So what’s all this about conditions? These Galaxy S23 Ultra handsets are being sold as part of GiffGaff’s refurbished initiative, meaning they’re not brand new.

However, that ‘Like new’ model might as well be. It’s described as having “zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”. You also get an impressive 24-month warranty on these Like new models, and they’re put through an extensive 30-point health check before being offered up for sale.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has just been unveiled. We haven’t offered our opinion on that just yet, but early impressions suggest that it’s not a huge advance from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Yes, it’s learned a few new AI tricks, but it’s been confirmed that Samsung’s Galaxy AI will be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Which leaves the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s slightly better performance and new titanium-alloy frame.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is exactly the same phone that has sat atop out ‘Best smartphones’ list for the past year. It’s still an absolute cracker, and at this price, a total bargain to boot.

You might like…

Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

Argos has a phenomenal deal on the Sonos Roam SL

Jon Mundy 53 mins ago
The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

The 7th Gen iPad is now a bargain Apple tablet

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Need a cheap MacBook? This M2 MacBook Pro deal is for you

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

This unlimited data Pixel 8 deal is almost too good to be true

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

The Gen 1 Sonos Move finally has a reasonable asking price

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for January 2024: All the latest bargains

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words