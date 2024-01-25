The S23 Ultra is now cheaper than the iPhone 15

You can now pick up the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for a cheaper price than the iPhone 15.

GiffGaff is selling Galaxy S23 Ultra handsets in ‘Like new’ condition for £799, which is £450 cheaper than the price Samsung is still selling it for on its website. That’s also the same price as the iPhone 15, while bumping the condition down to Excellent, Very good, or Good will undercut Apple’s latest by up to £150.

Save £450 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra You can now buy a Galaxy S23 Ultra in ‘Like new’ condition for just £799 through GiffGaff, which is £450 cheaper than Samsung’s price. GiffGaff

‘Like new’ condition

Now £799 View Deal

If you understand the smartphone pecking order, you’ll know that this is a great deal. The iPhone 15 is a kind of ‘entry-level flagship’ phone, if that isn’t too much of a contradiction in terms. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, is a true ‘premium flagship’, far closer to the iPhone 15 Pro Max than the humble iPhone 15.

So what’s all this about conditions? These Galaxy S23 Ultra handsets are being sold as part of GiffGaff’s refurbished initiative, meaning they’re not brand new.

However, that ‘Like new’ model might as well be. It’s described as having “zero wear and tear” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”. You also get an impressive 24-month warranty on these Like new models, and they’re put through an extensive 30-point health check before being offered up for sale.

Of course, the elephant in the room here is the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has just been unveiled. We haven’t offered our opinion on that just yet, but early impressions suggest that it’s not a huge advance from the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Yes, it’s learned a few new AI tricks, but it’s been confirmed that Samsung’s Galaxy AI will be coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Which leaves the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s slightly better performance and new titanium-alloy frame.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is exactly the same phone that has sat atop out ‘Best smartphones’ list for the past year. It’s still an absolute cracker, and at this price, a total bargain to boot.