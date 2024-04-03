Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The S22 Plus is less than half the price it was at launch

You can currently grab a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for half its launch price.

GiffGaff is selling the Galaxy S22 Plus for just £429 right now. It was £949 at launch.

True, these particular handsets aren’t brand new – they’re part of the UK MVNO’s refurbishment programme. However, they are classified as being in ‘Like new condition’, which means that they might as well be fresh out of the box.

GiffGaff says that these Like new phones have “zero wear and tear”, meaning that they “look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

You also get a 24 month warranty as part of the deal, which tells you something about GiffGaff’s confidence in its 30-point health check process.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus a health 4.5 out of 5 in our original review. Even following the arrival of the Galaxy S23 Plus, we concluded that the S22 Plus was “Still a good choice”.

It’s got a brilliant AMOLED display, a great triple camera system, an attractive design, and a level of performance that will still do everything you could want of a modern phone.

Revisiting his original review a year on, our own Peter Phelps wrote: “I remain highly impressed by pretty much every aspect of this device, from the immersive screen to the versatile camera system to the punchy performance, and it hits the sweet spot of not being bogged down with extra features while still offering a complete and comprehensive package to cover your needs.”

Needless to say, at less than half the launch price, the Galaxy S22 Plus is a very good buy indeed.

