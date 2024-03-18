The PS5 Slim has been treated to a rare price drop on Amazon

Have you been considering a PS5 Slim upgrade but are put off by the high price tag? Now’s your chance, as you can currently nab the console for a steal on Amazon.

The PS5 Slim is currently just £409 on Amazon, saving over £70 off the RRP. Both new and existing Amazon Prime members can also take an extra £20 off at the checkout.

Launched in 2023, the PS5 Slim offers all of the same advantages as the original, with a powerful gaming performance inside an all-new sleek and compact design. With an ultra-high speed SSD for lightning fast loading, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback and even 3D audio ability, the PS5 Slim promises an exciting gaming experience.

The model on offer here also features the detachable disk drive, allowing you to play your physical collection of games, as well as using it as a 4K Blu-Ray player.

The DualSense wireless controller helps create an immersive gaming experience, thanks to its dual actuators which allow you to feel responsive feedback to your in-game actions. In addition, its adaptive triggers provide varying levels of force and tension depending on your gameplay.

Been on a PS4 for a while and don’t want to overhaul your game collection? You needn’t worry, as you can play over 4,000 PS4 games on your PS5 console too. Plus, all games and apps can easily be stored thanks to the PS5’s massive 1TB of SSD built-in storage.

We awarded the PS5 an impressive 4.5-star review, with our reviewer concluding “the PS5 is a beast of a console and more exciting out of the box than the Xbox Series X.”

If you’ve been considering a console upgrade for a while then now’s a great time to take the plunge. Prime members can even enjoy an extra £20 off, meaning the PS5 will cost under £400.