Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The PS5 Slim has been treated to a rare price drop on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been considering a PS5 Slim upgrade but are put off by the high price tag? Now’s your chance, as you can currently nab the console for a steal on Amazon.

The PS5 Slim is currently just £409 on Amazon, saving over £70 off the RRP. Both new and existing Amazon Prime members can also take an extra £20 off at the checkout. 

Get the PlayStation 5 for just £409

Get the PlayStation 5 for just £409

The PlayStation 5 is currently just £409 on Amazon, saving a massive £70 off the RRP. Prime customers can also claim an extra £20 off at the checkout – just make sure you’re signed into your Prime account at checkout.

  • Amazon
  • Was £479.99
  • Now £409
View Deal

Launched in 2023, the PS5 Slim offers all of the same advantages as the original, with a powerful gaming performance inside an all-new sleek and compact design. With an ultra-high speed SSD for lightning fast loading, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback and even 3D audio ability, the PS5 Slim promises an exciting gaming experience. 

The model on offer here also features the detachable disk drive, allowing you to play your physical collection of games, as well as using it as a 4K Blu-Ray player.

The DualSense wireless controller helps create an immersive gaming experience, thanks to its dual actuators which allow you to feel responsive feedback to your in-game actions. In addition, its adaptive triggers provide varying levels of force and tension depending on your gameplay. 

Been on a PS4 for a while and don’t want to overhaul your game collection? You needn’t worry, as you can play over 4,000 PS4 games on your PS5 console too. Plus, all games and apps can easily be stored thanks to the PS5’s massive 1TB of SSD built-in storage. 

We awarded the PS5 an impressive 4.5-star review, with our reviewer concluding “the PS5 is a beast of a console and more exciting out of the box than the Xbox Series X.”

If you’ve been considering a console upgrade for a while then now’s a great time to take the plunge. Prime members can even enjoy an extra £20 off, meaning the PS5 will cost under £400.

You might like…

The Apple Watch Series 9 has got a huge price cut

The Apple Watch Series 9 has got a huge price cut

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
Save 40% on the JBL Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones right now

Save 40% on the JBL Tour One M2 noise-cancelling headphones right now

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Quick, Walmart’s selling the M1 MacBook Air for $699

Chris Smith 3 days ago
iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words