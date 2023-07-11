The PS5 Prime Day bargain is finally here

Eager to pick up a PS5? This Amazon Prime Day deal slashes the price and adds the excellent God of War: Ragnarok.

Now’s the time to grab a PlayStation 5 if you’ve not managed to nab one yet. You can pick up a PlayStation 5 console and God of War: Ragnarok right now, down from £539.99 to just £453.99. A sweet combination of the latest and greatest Sony console and one of its top exclusive titles.

We’ve made sure this is a top deal by checking the price history on Keepa and this bundle has been at the higher £539.99 price throughout most of 2023. The 16% price cut makes this an even more appealing PS5 and God of War team-up at the new, just over £450, price.

The main attraction is, of course, the Sony console portion of this bundle, allowing you to play the latest PS5 games. And, easily one of the very best PS5 games yet is God of War: Ragnarok.

You’ll need Amazon Prime for this deal, so if you’ve not going it yet then do take advantage of the 30-day free trial for new users.

Huge PS5 and God of War Prime Day deal Get 16% off with this stellar PS5 and God of War: Ragnarok Prime Day bundle Amazon

Now 16% off

Just £453.99 View Deal

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the cutting-edge Sony console a 4.5-star rating upon release. The PS5 gained deserved praise for its impressive power, newly-designed user interface and the jump forward in Sony’s controller offering with the new DualSense. Sony, even, has up its backwards compatibility game this generation, keeping support for PS4 games.

To be honest, the main reason to pick up a PS5 is to play some of the excellent exclusives and God of War: Ragnarok is arguably the best of the bunch. We gave the epic quest a 5-star review. On top of stunning visuals, it’s an immersive and enriching tale to dive into along with a litany of brutally enjoyable combat encounters. It’s a game you’ll remember for years to come.

It’s an appealing package in its own right but, with this PS5 and God of War: Ragnarok bundle now trimmed down by 16%, there’s not been a better time to dive into Sony’s latest gaming offering.

