The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

It hasn’t been on the market long but Amazon has already reduced the price of the iMac M3 by quite a bit.

The top tier version of the Apple iMac M3, which includes 512GB storage, an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU can now be picked up for only £1654.97 which is a drastic reduction on the original £1799 asking price.

It’s the type of deal that you’ll never see at the Apple Store and if you’re looking to get a proper all-in-one desktop that’ll have you covered well into the future then this is definitely the one you’ll want to buy.

Even though there are a good amount of Windows-based all-in-one PCs out there, they don’t really hold a candle to the style that the recently revised iMac brings to the table. In almost every way, this is a stylish device that’s not only incredibly thin, taking up minimal space on your desk, but it also effortlessly blends a two-tone colour palette that makes it instantly eye-catching.

iMac M3 Price Cut

Despite having only been on the market for a few months, the new iMac M3 has already seen its price drop by a substantial amount on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1799
  • Now just £1654.97
View Deal

Included in the box is Apple’s Magic Keyboard as well as the Magic Mouse which both adhere to a similarly minimalist style, so you won’t have to worry about needing to pick up any additional accessories. The Magic Keyboard also boasts Touch ID so you can securely login and pay for products online.

As great as the iMac is to look at however, the real star of the show here is the new M3 chipset. While we’ve yet to review the M3 model of this machine, we have reviewed the MacBook Air M3. In his testing of the chipset, here’s what Editor Max Parker had to say:

“In Geekbench 6, a good benchmarking app that gives a general overview of a machine’s performance, the MacBook Air M3 scored 3128 in the single-core test, and 11854 in the multi-core test. Now, that’s a slight improvement over the 2626 and 10013 the M2 chip scored. However, move to the M1 and the difference is much greater. The M1 MacBook Air scored 2316 in single-core, and 7721 in the multi-core test – this is where you would start noticing that performance increase in everyday use.”

With those statistics in mind, it shows just how much of a leap the M3-powered iMac can offer compared to its M1 predecessor. Even though the M1 was no slouch, you’ll no doubt see the M3 version fly through almost any task you throw at it, helping to streamline your daily workload.

For a sleek yet powerful all-in-one workstation that can take your home office to the next level, you’d be hard pressed to find a better option than the iMac M3, particularly when it’s going for a notably reduced price.

