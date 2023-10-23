Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The powerful Lenovo Legion 5 has a massive £500 off

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

With powerful components packed into a very smart case, this Lenovo Legion 5 model is a great buy made even better by an astonishing £500 discount, putting this laptop in a completely different price bracket.

That’s right – thanks to a massive discount, you can grab what is typically a £1,400 laptop for just £899.99 on Box today.

As always with a gaming laptop, the hardware’s performance is absolutely paramount. So how do the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 stack up?

Save half a grand on an excellent Lenovo gaming laptop

Save half a grand on an excellent Lenovo gaming laptop

Enormous savings on the Lenovo Legion 5 turn this laptop from a strong mid-ranger to one of the best value-for-money prospects out there.

  • Box
  • Was £1,399.99
  • Now £899.99
View Deal

Very well, is the answer. The Ryzen 7 6800H is an excellent laptop-specialised CPU, with eight cores and sixteen threads, designed for powerful performance with demanding software, games included. In combination with a dedicated GPU, this is a great processor for gaming. 

The GPU in question is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is slim and great value for money, offering very strong 1080p performance. Other hardware highlights include the fact that you get loads of ports to choose from, and very a reasonable battery life – something gaming laptops often struggle with.

One of our favourite aspects of this laptop during testing was the keyboard. Lenovo has worked hard to ensure that its laptop keyboards are consistently fit to purpose and this particular keyboard has some snappy responsiveness for gaming, while still being soft enough to use for extended typing sessions. While many gamers like to grab a separate keyboard, it’s never an ideal set-up to travel with so this is a welcome feature.

Overall, this laptop has a bit of everything, it has an eye-catching aesthetic that allows it to be a taken out and about with pride, as well as powerful internal components that are more than ready to engage in serious gaming. With such a huge discount, this deal is easily a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a gaming laptop.

You might like…

iPhone 15 can’t compete with this Galaxy S23 unlimited data deal

iPhone 15 can’t compete with this Galaxy S23 unlimited data deal

Chris Smith 17 mins ago
The Sonos Move Gen 1 just got a sweet double discount

The Sonos Move Gen 1 just got a sweet double discount

Chris Smith 41 mins ago
Get Alan Wake 2 for free with this gaming PC deal

Get Alan Wake 2 for free with this gaming PC deal

Nick Rayner 5 hours ago
Sony’s budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

Sony’s budget true wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Metal Gear Solid Collection just got a big post-launch price cut

Metal Gear Solid Collection just got a big post-launch price cut

Nick Rayner 8 hours ago
Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is now outrageously cheap

Amazon’s 43-inch 4K Fire TV is now outrageously cheap

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.