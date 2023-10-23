The powerful Lenovo Legion 5 has a massive £500 off

With powerful components packed into a very smart case, this Lenovo Legion 5 model is a great buy made even better by an astonishing £500 discount, putting this laptop in a completely different price bracket.

That’s right – thanks to a massive discount, you can grab what is typically a £1,400 laptop for just £899.99 on Box today.

As always with a gaming laptop, the hardware’s performance is absolutely paramount. So how do the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 stack up?

Very well, is the answer. The Ryzen 7 6800H is an excellent laptop-specialised CPU, with eight cores and sixteen threads, designed for powerful performance with demanding software, games included. In combination with a dedicated GPU, this is a great processor for gaming.

The GPU in question is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which is slim and great value for money, offering very strong 1080p performance. Other hardware highlights include the fact that you get loads of ports to choose from, and very a reasonable battery life – something gaming laptops often struggle with.

One of our favourite aspects of this laptop during testing was the keyboard. Lenovo has worked hard to ensure that its laptop keyboards are consistently fit to purpose and this particular keyboard has some snappy responsiveness for gaming, while still being soft enough to use for extended typing sessions. While many gamers like to grab a separate keyboard, it’s never an ideal set-up to travel with so this is a welcome feature.

Overall, this laptop has a bit of everything, it has an eye-catching aesthetic that allows it to be a taken out and about with pride, as well as powerful internal components that are more than ready to engage in serious gaming. With such a huge discount, this deal is easily a no-brainer if you’re in the market for a gaming laptop.