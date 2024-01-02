The Pixel 7a just fell to a new low price for 2024

The Pixel 7a has just fallen to a temptingly low price for the New Year.

Click on that deals button below and you’ll be able to sign up for a Pixel 7a on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with unlimited everything – data, minutes, and texts – for a monthly price of just £19. There’s a minimal up front fee of £19.99.

This is the cheapest unlimited data contract price we’ve seen yet for the Pixel 7a.

What a phone it is, too. We scored the Pixel 7a 4.5 out of 5 in our review mid way through 2023. It remains one of the best mid-range smartphone options on the market.

It packs an excellent camera for the money, capable of pulling out stacks of detail and amazing contrast in all lighting conditions.

We also love the Pixel 7a’s clean Google software, which is packed full of AI-driven enhancements and is extremely pleasant to use. There’s none of the flabby UI embellishments or unwelcome bloatware that you get with most other Android phones.

It’s received some meaningful enhancements since the Pixel 6a, too, including a 90Hz display and wireless charging. It also has an IP67 rating, which means that it’s water and dust resistant. All in all, this one often feels like a phone worth double the money.

All this and the Pixel 7a packs the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were Google’s flagship phone options for much of 2023. This one is a decent performer.