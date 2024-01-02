Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7a just fell to a new low price for 2024

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Pixel 7a has just fallen to a temptingly low price for the New Year.

Click on that deals button below and you’ll be able to sign up for a Pixel 7a on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with unlimited everything – data, minutes, and texts – for a monthly price of just £19. There’s a minimal up front fee of £19.99.

This is the cheapest unlimited data contract price we’ve seen yet for the Pixel 7a.

Get the Pixel 7a with unlimited data for £19 a month

Get the Pixel 7a with unlimited data for £19 a month

The Google Pixel 7a is currently going extremely cheap with unlimited data for £19 a month and £19.99 up front.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £19 a month, £19.99 up front
View Deal

What a phone it is, too. We scored the Pixel 7a 4.5 out of 5 in our review mid way through 2023. It remains one of the best mid-range smartphone options on the market.

It packs an excellent camera for the money, capable of pulling out stacks of detail and amazing contrast in all lighting conditions.

We also love the Pixel 7a’s clean Google software, which is packed full of AI-driven enhancements and is extremely pleasant to use. There’s none of the flabby UI embellishments or unwelcome bloatware that you get with most other Android phones.

It’s received some meaningful enhancements since the Pixel 6a, too, including a 90Hz display and wireless charging. It also has an IP67 rating, which means that it’s water and dust resistant. All in all, this one often feels like a phone worth double the money.

All this and the Pixel 7a packs the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were Google’s flagship phone options for much of 2023. This one is a decent performer.

You might like…

Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hannah Davies 16 mins ago
iPhone 11 with unlimited data is now mega cheap

iPhone 11 with unlimited data is now mega cheap

Jon Mundy 37 mins ago
Get 52% off the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Get 52% off the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Get £100 off this brilliant Bose soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Get £100 off this brilliant Bose soundbar with Dolby Atmos

Chris Smith 5 days ago
Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Chris Smith 7 days ago
Save £30 on this brilliant iPhone 15 game controller in Boxing Day sale

Save £30 on this brilliant iPhone 15 game controller in Boxing Day sale

Chris Smith 7 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words