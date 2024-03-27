The Pixel 7 Pro is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a at Currys

Currys is currently selling the Pixel 7 Pro for cheaper than the usual cost of a Pixel 7a.

Head over to the esteemed UK retailer right now, and you’ll find the Pixel 7 Pro selling for £424.50. That’s a saving of £204.50 on its previous price of £629, which is was still selling for just over a week ago.

Google is still selling the Pixel 7 Pro brand new for £699, which in itself is a huge discount from its £849 launch price.

Whichever way you slice it, £424.50 is an outrageously cheap price for a phone that can still mix it with modern flagships – especially when you consider that Google’s current cheap option, the Pixel 7a packs an RRP of £449.

We rate the Pixel 7 Pro very highly indeed, and we stand by our original 4.5 out of 5 review. In a recent revision we dubbed it “The Android phone you’ll want to own, even in 2024”.

“The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones, especially following its big price drop,” we concluded. That was before we saw this latest Currys deal, too.

You’re getting an outstanding triple camera system here that takes vivid, contrasty shots in all conditions. You’re also getting a sleek and distinctive design, as well as the best version of Android on the market.

Essentially, a phone as good and as fully featured as the Pixel has no right selling for this cheap. Cancel any plans you had to buy a modern mid-range phone and grab this instead.