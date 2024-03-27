Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 Pro is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a at Currys

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys is currently selling the Pixel 7 Pro for cheaper than the usual cost of a Pixel 7a.

Head over to the esteemed UK retailer right now, and you’ll find the Pixel 7 Pro selling for £424.50. That’s a saving of £204.50 on its previous price of £629, which is was still selling for just over a week ago.

Google is still selling the Pixel 7 Pro brand new for £699, which in itself is a huge discount from its £849 launch price.

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for £424.50

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for £424.50

Currys is currently selling the Pixel 7 Pro for £424.50, which is cheaper than a Pixel 7a.

  • Currys
  • Save £204.50
  • Now £424.50
View Deal

Whichever way you slice it, £424.50 is an outrageously cheap price for a phone that can still mix it with modern flagships – especially when you consider that Google’s current cheap option, the Pixel 7a packs an RRP of £449.

We rate the Pixel 7 Pro very highly indeed, and we stand by our original 4.5 out of 5 review. In a recent revision we dubbed it “The Android phone you’ll want to own, even in 2024”.

“The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones, especially following its big price drop,” we concluded. That was before we saw this latest Currys deal, too.

You’re getting an outstanding triple camera system here that takes vivid, contrasty shots in all conditions. You’re also getting a sleek and distinctive design, as well as the best version of Android on the market.

Essentially, a phone as good and as fully featured as the Pixel has no right selling for this cheap. Cancel any plans you had to buy a modern mid-range phone and grab this instead.

You might like…

Ninja’s outdoor oven just got a mouthwatering discount

Ninja’s outdoor oven just got a mouthwatering discount

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This incredible S23 Plus offer is almost gone for good

This incredible S23 Plus offer is almost gone for good

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Galaxy Watch 5 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

The Galaxy Watch 5 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Looks like Currys is clearing out stock of the Pixel 7

Looks like Currys is clearing out stock of the Pixel 7

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Amazon’s Spring sale has ended, but this Fire Tablet offer is still going

Amazon’s Spring sale has ended, but this Fire Tablet offer is still going

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
This discount code gets you a 65-inch LG TV on the cheap

This discount code gets you a 65-inch LG TV on the cheap

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words