The Pixel 7 is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

Upgrade your smartphone for a steal, thanks to this generous deal on the top-rated Google Pixel 7.

You can currently get the SIM-Free Google Pixel 7 for just £379 on Amazon. That’s a massive £220 off the usual price.

Although not the most recent Google Pixel to date, the Pixel 7 remains a great all-rounder for those looking for a hard-working and efficient smartphone. In fact, our review concluded that “even with the release of the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 remains a solid phone overall.”

Built with the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 is impressibly fast and offers some of the best photos found on a smartphone. The 50MP main camera, accompanied by the 13MP ultrawide, takes incredibly detailed and authentic images. Videos also get an upgrade, thanks to Cinematic Blur which brings a dramatic and professional quality to videos.

Need to edit your images later? With Magic Eraser, you can easily remove background distractions without affecting the whole image.

The Pixel 7 also lasts longer than its predecessor due to the impressive 24-hour battery life. With Extreme Battery Saver mode, you can even expect up to 72 hours of battery, making the Pixel 7 the perfect weekend getaway companion.

Speaking of weekend getaways, Pixel 7 also features a live translate tool, allowing you to interpret face-to-face conversations in 48 languages, translate menus easily with the camera and translate messages in real time.

Achieving a 4.5-star Trusted Reviews rating, our review confirmed that “the Pixel 7 remains a charming and impressive all-rounder with a particularly impressive camera system, especially now that it’s cheaper in the wake of the Pixel 8 release.”

If you’re looking for a hard-working smartphone with an excellent camera and photo editing options but don’t want to spend too much money then look no further than this Google Pixel 7 deal. Act fast, as we don’t expect a deal as good as this to be around for very long.