Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 is now cheaper than a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your smartphone for a steal, thanks to this generous deal on the top-rated Google Pixel 7.

You can currently get the SIM-Free Google Pixel 7 for just £379 on Amazon. That’s a massive £220 off the usual price. 

Although not the most recent Google Pixel to date, the Pixel 7 remains a great all-rounder for those looking for a hard-working and efficient smartphone. In fact, our review concluded that “even with the release of the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 remains a solid phone overall.” 

Take £220 off the Google Pixel 7

Take £220 off the Google Pixel 7

Upgrade your smartphone for less with this deal on the SIM-Free Google Pixel 7. Normally £599, get the Pixel 7 on Amazon for just £379.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £379
View Deal

Built with the Google Tensor G2 chip, the Pixel 7 is impressibly fast and offers some of the best photos found on a smartphone. The 50MP main camera, accompanied by the 13MP ultrawide, takes incredibly detailed and authentic images. Videos also get an upgrade, thanks to Cinematic Blur which brings a dramatic and professional quality to videos. 

Need to edit your images later? With Magic Eraser, you can easily remove background distractions without affecting the whole image.  

The Pixel 7 also lasts longer than its predecessor due to the impressive 24-hour battery life. With Extreme Battery Saver mode, you can even expect up to 72 hours of battery, making the Pixel 7 the perfect weekend getaway companion. 

Speaking of weekend getaways, Pixel 7 also features a live translate tool, allowing you to interpret face-to-face conversations in 48 languages, translate menus easily with the camera and translate messages in real time.

Achieving a 4.5-star Trusted Reviews rating, our review confirmed that “the Pixel 7 remains a charming and impressive all-rounder with a particularly impressive camera system, especially now that it’s cheaper in the wake of the Pixel 8 release.”

If you’re looking for a hard-working smartphone with an excellent camera and photo editing options but don’t want to spend too much money then look no further than this Google Pixel 7 deal. Act fast, as we don’t expect a deal as good as this to be around for very long.

You might like…

Quick, Best Buy’s selling 85-inch TVs cheap for the Super Bowl

Quick, Best Buy’s selling 85-inch TVs cheap for the Super Bowl

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
You can’t turn down the Fire TV Stick 4K at this price

You can’t turn down the Fire TV Stick 4K at this price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth just fell to £34.99 on PS5

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth just fell to £34.99 on PS5

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S23 FE deal is hard to argue with

This unlimited data Galaxy S23 FE deal is hard to argue with

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words