 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Pixel 7 has never been more of a bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google is preparing to refresh its smartphone line-up meaning the company’s current generation phones are subject to serious price cuts.

The current flagship the Pixel 7 is currently 20% off at Amazon. You can snag one right now for £480. That’s £119 off the £599 RRP for this late 2022 phone.

Get the Pixel 7 for £119 off at Amazon

Get the Pixel 7 for £119 off at Amazon

Don’t miss this one! The Pixel 7 from Google is currently 20% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to £480.

  • Amazon
  • Was £599
  • Now £480
View Deal

The phone is unlocked for all carriers, has 128GB of built-in storage and 5G connectivity for all your super speedy mobile data needs.

This was the first phone to land with the second-generation Google Tensor processor backed by 8GB of RAM. With Android 13 on board, you’ll be guaranteed an instant update to Android 14 when the operating system arrives later this summer.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution, which our reviewer said was detailed and punchy, while the overall dimensions make the phone easy to use with one hand.

The cameras are also a real highlight with a 50-megapixel main camera, and 13-megapixel ultra wide doing the heavy lifting on the back end. Our reviewer said he was “very happy with the camera during my time using it, across various different lighting conditions.”

Overall, the Pixel 7 earned a 4.5 star score from Trusted Reviews last October. Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.

“If you’re looking for a mid-range Android phone, and a good camera is your priority, it’s going to be very hard to look past the Pixel 7.”

You might like…

This phenomenal PS5 deal gets you everything you need

This phenomenal PS5 deal gets you everything you need

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy S22 Ultra is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Galaxy S22 Ultra is right now

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Pixel Watch just got the price drop it always needed

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Advance Wars has already seen its first price drop on launch day

Advance Wars has already seen its first price drop on launch day

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
This PS5 DualSense bundle gets you FIFA 23 for a tenner

This PS5 DualSense bundle gets you FIFA 23 for a tenner

Chris Smith 1 week ago
The Sonos Roam has just taken a massive price cut

The Sonos Roam has just taken a massive price cut

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.