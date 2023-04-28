The Pixel 7 has never been more of a bargain

Google is preparing to refresh its smartphone line-up meaning the company’s current generation phones are subject to serious price cuts.

The current flagship the Pixel 7 is currently 20% off at Amazon. You can snag one right now for £480. That’s £119 off the £599 RRP for this late 2022 phone.

The phone is unlocked for all carriers, has 128GB of built-in storage and 5G connectivity for all your super speedy mobile data needs.

This was the first phone to land with the second-generation Google Tensor processor backed by 8GB of RAM. With Android 13 on board, you’ll be guaranteed an instant update to Android 14 when the operating system arrives later this summer.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution, which our reviewer said was detailed and punchy, while the overall dimensions make the phone easy to use with one hand.

The cameras are also a real highlight with a 50-megapixel main camera, and 13-megapixel ultra wide doing the heavy lifting on the back end. Our reviewer said he was “very happy with the camera during my time using it, across various different lighting conditions.”

Overall, the Pixel 7 earned a 4.5 star score from Trusted Reviews last October. Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 7 is a very strong phone overall, with the camera being its most notable strength. While there are many other excellent handsets available to buy, often at extortionate prices, I wholeheartedly believe that this one is really worth the $599/£599 asking price, which is good value for photographic performance of this calibre, and its premium-looking and robust design also belies that rather more modest price tag.

“If you’re looking for a mid-range Android phone, and a good camera is your priority, it’s going to be very hard to look past the Pixel 7.”