The Pixel 6 Pro is now the same price as the iPhone SE in this phenomenal deal

The flagship-level Pixel 6 Pro has just seen a major price cut over at Amazon, bringing it down to the same rate as the affordable iPhone SE.

Typically going for £849, it’s now possible to bag the Pixel 6 Pro for a measly £449 (a whopping 47% reduction over the RRP). That means you can get premium specs for the same price as the mid-range phone in Apple’s line-up.

Don’t get us wrong, the iPhone SE is a fine handset, but with the amount of features you get on the Pixel 6 Pro it’d be a no-brainer to opt for Google’s smartphone over anything else at this price. Simply put, you won’t find a better Android phone for below £500.

Even though it’s since been supplanted by the equally excellent Pixel 7 Pro, the 6 Pro still stands tall as a great device, and thanks to multiple years of confirmed updates from Google, you won’t have to worry about missing out on crucial software and security features.

Pixel 6 Pro for just £449 Now’s your chance to upgrade to a flagship phone without breaking the bank, courtesy of Amazon’s incredible Pixel 6 Pro deal. Amazon

Was £849

Now £449 View Deal

The 6 Pro (along with the Pixel 6) was the first handset to introduce Google’s Tensor chipset which provides the phone with some incredible features that you won’t find on other Android devices, like super fast language translation via Google Translate.

As with any Pixel phone however, the true allure lies in the camera set-up, and the Pixel 6 Pro is capable of capturing the kind of shots that’ll make your social media posts stand out from the crowd.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, we wrote: “the main camera performs excellently. Testing it directly against the similarly priced Galaxy S21 Plus, I preferred the images taken on the Pixel 6 Pro in nearly every instance. This is largely because Google’s processing is so much better than on any other phone.”

If you’re in the market for a high-end smartphone upgrade that won’t break the bank then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer than what Amazon’s currently offering for the Pixel 6 Pro, so why not treat yourself while the deal’s still available? After all, there’s no telling when it might leap back up to full price.