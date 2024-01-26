Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The phenomenal Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II hit the lowest price yet

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’ve seen and alerted you to a lot of deals on the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds in the last six months, but never one this good.

Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for £189.95, which is a 32% discount on the £279.95 asking price. That’s a £90 saving overall.

The previous low on these five-star rated buds was £199.95 so it’s quite surprising to see them fall further below the £200 mark.

How are the Bose QCII earbuds this cheap?

The Bose QuietComfort II noise cancelling headphones are down to £189.95, which is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

Amazon is selling the Triple Black variant at this new low price on the brilliant noise-cancelling earbuds, which we believe outperform the brand new rival Sony WF-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Pro in the noise cancelling category.

Our reviewer reckons these are the “top tier noise canceling and ambient modes”, while they also improve on the all-important overall sound quality department. There’s also a slimmer design and improved battery capacity (you’ll get six hours from one charge and an additional 18-24 from the case), while Bose is promising an update Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive format, enabling lossless audio over wireless – something the AirPods Pro 2 cannot manage at present.

If top-notch ANC is key to your purchase, these are the buds for you, especially at this price point. You might be able to squeeze a little more audio quality out of rivals from Sony or B&W, but this model does sound brilliant too.

Our reviewer afforded the Bose QuietComfort II earbuds a five-star store and concluded: “When it comes to noise-cancelling there aren’t many, if any true wireless earphones, that can hold a candle to what Bose has done here. Throw in improvements to the battery life, decent customisation options along with bigger and better bass and you have one of the best wireless earbuds available.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

