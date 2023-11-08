Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Panasonic Lumix GH5 II is almost half price with this code

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve got your eye out for a mirrorless camera this Black Friday, you won’t want to scroll past this deal on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II.

The 4.5-star camera has plummeted to just £999 over on CameraWorld. The deal doesn’t end there, either. Enter code LUMIX200 at checkout to save a further £200 and get the camera for just £799.

The Lumix GH5 II launched just two years ago at a price of £1499, meaning you’ll be saving a grand total of £700 by taking advantage of this deal. That’s 46% off when you shop today with code LUMIX200.

Is the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II worth buying?

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II front without lens
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great buy for the money

Pros

  • Superb video quality and options
  • Excellent handling and build quality
  • Wireless live streaming

Cons

  • A minor upgrade over the GH5
  • Not the strongest stills performer

– The Panasonic GH5 II is a gentle development of the GH5, with only minor improvements and changes.
– The addition of wireless live streaming is a significant upgrade.
– The design and control layout remain unchanged, which is a positive as it is user-friendly.
– The camera has a flexible vari-angle screen and an OLED viewfinder for easy viewing in different conditions.
– Connectivity options are plentiful, including USB-C 3.1, HDMI, headphone and mic jacks, and Bluetooth 4.2 and 5GHz Wi-Fi.
– Live streaming options are improved with RTMP/RTMPS functionality and built-in Facebook and YouTube streaming capabilities.
– The autofocus system works well, with AI-based head, body, and animal recognition added compared to the GH5’s eye recognition.
– Battery life remains similar to the older model but can be extended using USB-C power supply or extra batteries.
– Image quality is impressive for both stills and video, with sharp details and clean colors in optimal lighting conditions.
– Video performance is particularly strong, with a wide variety of formats, resolutions, bit rates, frame rates available. Hybrid Log Gamma and V-Log picture profiles are also available for professional workflows.

The Panasonic GH5 II is a mirrorless camera and the successor to the Panasonic GH5.

The camera combines a 20.3-megapixel sensor with 4K/60p video recording and FHD/60p streaming capabilities.

The design of the camera and control layout are user-friendly, while the vari-angle monitor and OLED viewfinder allow for easy viewing in different conditions.

The autofocus system is strong, offering AI-based head, body and animal recognition, and the image quality is impressively detailed across both stills and videos.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Panasonic Lumix GH5 II review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for a more convenient way to snap high-quality images and video wherever you are, you might want to consider upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro with this unlimited data deal.

