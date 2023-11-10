Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The original Pixel Watch has landed a huge £80 discount

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Often deals events like Black Friday offer up a range of pleasing discounts but rarely do ones come along to absolutely knock your socks off. Well, the first generation Pixel Watch is a stonking £80 off its £279 price right now.

Top technology manufacturers, such as the likes of Apple, can be quite conservative with their discounts. But, Google’s Pixel Watch has been hugely reduced over on Amazon. You can grab the Pixel Watch for just £199, with £80 off.

The new Pixel Watch 2 is now available but that’ll cost you at least £349, so this original Pixel Watch deal is a great way to get into the Google wearable world for a more reasonable price. The first-generation Pixel Watch has rarely been found below the £200 mark so this is an absolute steal.

Let’s take a deeper look into what the Pixel Watch would’ve cost you on Amazon previously. This model has fallen below £200 previously, with £209 being the lowest it has delved before. Furthermore, with an RRP of £339 and a more recent common pricing of £279, you’re getting a massive true discount here.

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?

Apps on the Google Pixel Watch
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

A good Wear OS showcase

Pros

  • Cleaner feeling version of Wear OS
  • Crisp display
  • Fitbit added into the mix

Cons

  • Battery drain
  • Awkward to change straps
  • Sub-par sports tracking

What makes the Google Pixel Watch a great wearable pick is a similar reason to what makes the Pixel phone range so strong. It offers up a cleaner version of the typical Android experience, with Wear OS tidied up into delightful-to-use fashion with the Pixel Watch. The display is wonderfully crisp too, presenting all your notifications and fitness tracking in snazzy style. That tracking has been boosted by Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, adding that company’s fitness-friendly prowess to the mix too. Admittedly, the Pixel Watch is focused on simplicity over complex sports tracking and long battery life, so if you have those requirements it may not suit you perfectly.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch review

Looking for a different deal?

On the fence over this deal, or fancy picking up a new phone to match up with your discounted watch purchase? The Pixel 7 could fit perfectly. The Google Pixel 7 is currently a lower price than the Pixel 7a, at just £415.

