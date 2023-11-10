The original Pixel Watch has landed a huge £80 discount

Often deals events like Black Friday offer up a range of pleasing discounts but rarely do ones come along to absolutely knock your socks off. Well, the first generation Pixel Watch is a stonking £80 off its £279 price right now.

Top technology manufacturers, such as the likes of Apple, can be quite conservative with their discounts. But, Google’s Pixel Watch has been hugely reduced over on Amazon. You can grab the Pixel Watch for just £199, with £80 off.

The new Pixel Watch 2 is now available but that’ll cost you at least £349, so this original Pixel Watch deal is a great way to get into the Google wearable world for a more reasonable price. The first-generation Pixel Watch has rarely been found below the £200 mark so this is an absolute steal.

Let’s take a deeper look into what the Pixel Watch would’ve cost you on Amazon previously. This model has fallen below £200 previously, with £209 being the lowest it has delved before. Furthermore, with an RRP of £339 and a more recent common pricing of £279, you’re getting a massive true discount here.

Is the Google Pixel Watch worth buying?

A good Wear OS showcase Pros Cleaner feeling version of Wear OS

Crisp display

Fitbit added into the mix Cons Battery drain

Awkward to change straps

Sub-par sports tracking

What makes the Google Pixel Watch a great wearable pick is a similar reason to what makes the Pixel phone range so strong. It offers up a cleaner version of the typical Android experience, with Wear OS tidied up into delightful-to-use fashion with the Pixel Watch. The display is wonderfully crisp too, presenting all your notifications and fitness tracking in snazzy style. That tracking has been boosted by Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, adding that company’s fitness-friendly prowess to the mix too. Admittedly, the Pixel Watch is focused on simplicity over complex sports tracking and long battery life, so if you have those requirements it may not suit you perfectly.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch review

