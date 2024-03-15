The Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush is back to a bargain price

Anyone who wants to upgrade from manual brushing and experience a dentist-like clean at home should not miss this incredible deal on the Oral-B Pro 3.

The Oral-B Pro 3 3500 electric toothbrush is currently just £37 on Amazon, which is a massive 63% off the £100 RRP. Also included is an exclusive Mondrian design travel case, perfect for keeping the toothbrush safe when on the road.

With Oral-B’s deep cleaning 3-in-1 technology, the Pro 3 promises to remove up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

You’ll also find a 360-degree light-up sensor on the toothbrush which works as a visible gum pressure control indicator and lights up when you’re brushing too hard. This is ideal for those with sensitive teeth or who tend to be a bit overzealous when brushing.

The Pro 3 toothbrush offers three easy-to-use cleaning modes including daily clean, sensitive mode for a more gentle brush and even a teeth whitening mode. There’s also an integrated quadrant timer which alerts you every 30 seconds to change your brushing zone.

Thanks to the Oral-B’s long-lasting lithium ion cell, the Pro 3 has up to 14 days of battery life. The LED indicator will signal when it’s eventually time to recharge too, so you won’t experience a depleted battery halfway through your brushing.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Oral-B Pro 3 it currently boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon based on over 6,400 customer reviews, with 91% being either a four or five star rating. Customers praise the strong and efficient motor and find it easy to use.

For just £37 you can snap up a top-rated electric toothbrush for a fraction of the usual price. Act fast as this is a limited time deal on Amazon and we don’t expect it to be around for too long.