The official Xbox headset just hit a bargain price

The official wired Xbox Stereo Headset for Xbox Series X and S is currently going for a bargain price.

UK online retailer Hit (formerly known as Base.com) is now selling the Xbox Stereo Headset for the bargain price of just £36.29, which is a saving of £18.70 on the £54.99 recommended retail price.

Microsoft itself is also selling its Xbox Stereo Headset at a knock-down price right now, but Hit’s price is a good £10 cheaper. Like we said, it’s a proper bargain.

The tech giant announced the Xbox Stereo Headset less than a year on from the launch of the Xbox Series X and S as a more affordable wired alternative to the excellent Xbox Wireless Headset.

This set plugs directly into the Xbox controller via the 3.5mm jack. While you won’t need to pay for batteries for these headphones, then, nor will you need to trail a cable all the way to your console.

You still get an adjustable mic for crisp in-game chat, which can be tucked away when not in use. There’s comprehensive support for Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone:X.

On the fit and finish front, the Xbox Stereo Headset weighs a mere 286g, which comfort is boosted by ultra-soft ear cups and a headband comprised of an inner steel metal band with foam cushioning.

Microsoft always makes high quality headphones. In recent years, we have awarded both the Xbox Wireless Headset and the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 4.5 stars out of 5 in their respective reviews.