The Nothing Ear (2) are back to a seriously tempting price

You can currently pick up the brilliant Nothing Ear (2)true wireless earphones at a seriously tempting price, courtesy of Amazon.

The online retail giant is selling the stylish Nothing Ear (2) for just £109, which is a saving of 16% on the £129 RRP.

We reviewed the Nothing Ear (2) last year and scored it a mighty 4.5 out of 5. “Nothing ups the features and functionality count, improves battery life and retains its mildly individual aesthetic to produce something quite special,” we concluded.

We’re particularly appreciative of the Nothing Ear (2)’s rapid, detailed and organised sound, its admirable control options, and its hi-res audio certification.

For the money, this really is a classy set of in-ear headphones. You get 36 hours of battery life, 11.6mm full-range dynamic drivers, adaptive noise cancellation, and of course that signature semi-transparent design.

That design features IP54 certification for the buds and IP55 for the case, meaning they’re resistant to water ingress.

Bluetooth 5.3 and LHDC 5.0 compatibility ensures that your connectivity and codec options are well covered. The Nothing app, meanwhile, really does provide an excellent experience, with a sharp UI and an extensive listening test.

All in all, we can’t really think of another set of true wireless earphones that offer as much for this sort of money – especially when you account for the discount offered in this deal.