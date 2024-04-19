Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next big Mario game is already discounted before launch

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Hold on to your Joy-Cons Switch fans, the next big Mario game to hit the system has just been given a pre-launch price cut.

I am of course talking about the Switch port of the Nintendo GameCube classic, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which did have a set price of £49.99 but now you can pre-order the title through Very for just £37.99.

If you’re the type of person who simply has to have every Mario game as it comes out then that is an instant win, and easily one of the biggest price drops we’ve ever seen for a Mario title before it hits store shelves.

For the unfamiliar, The Thousand-Year Door isn’t just a standout title in the long-running Paper Mario series, it’s also one of the most critically acclaimed Mario games to date which is why the game is finally being given a modern re-release and a fresh coat of paint.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Deal

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Deal

A cult classic from the GameCube generation, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is finally being given a modern update and now you can pre-order your copy with a sizeable discount attached.

  • Very
  • Was £49.99
  • Now £37.99
View Deal

Part of the reason for the game’s success is that it took the core concepts of its predecessor, namely skill-based turn by turn combat, RPG-style mechanics and a sense of humour that ran through almost every interaction, and cranked it up.

This wacky adventure sees Paper Mario set off on a new quest, meeting a whole new bunch of characters to team up with along the way.

If you want to know a bit more about what’s in store, here’s a snippet from the official synopsis: “After Princess Peach asks for his help on a treasure hunt, Mario heads to the town of Rogueport but when he arrives, Peach is nowhere to be seen! Upon learning about the legend of the Crystal Stars, Mario sets out to find these mythical treasures and hopefully track down Peach along the way.”

It’s rare that Nintendo gives any of its cult classics a proper modern redo, but after the success of the Super Mario RPG remake, it seems as though Nintendo is finally doing right by its long term fans.

Whether you’re looking to revisit some classic gaming memories or see what all the fuss is about in this long-lost Mario gem, this discount on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is too good to miss.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

