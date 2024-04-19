The next big Mario game is already discounted before launch

Hold on to your Joy-Cons Switch fans, the next big Mario game to hit the system has just been given a pre-launch price cut.

I am of course talking about the Switch port of the Nintendo GameCube classic, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which did have a set price of £49.99 but now you can pre-order the title through Very for just £37.99.

If you’re the type of person who simply has to have every Mario game as it comes out then that is an instant win, and easily one of the biggest price drops we’ve ever seen for a Mario title before it hits store shelves.

For the unfamiliar, The Thousand-Year Door isn’t just a standout title in the long-running Paper Mario series, it’s also one of the most critically acclaimed Mario games to date which is why the game is finally being given a modern re-release and a fresh coat of paint.

Part of the reason for the game’s success is that it took the core concepts of its predecessor, namely skill-based turn by turn combat, RPG-style mechanics and a sense of humour that ran through almost every interaction, and cranked it up.

This wacky adventure sees Paper Mario set off on a new quest, meeting a whole new bunch of characters to team up with along the way.

If you want to know a bit more about what’s in store, here’s a snippet from the official synopsis: “After Princess Peach asks for his help on a treasure hunt, Mario heads to the town of Rogueport but when he arrives, Peach is nowhere to be seen! Upon learning about the legend of the Crystal Stars, Mario sets out to find these mythical treasures and hopefully track down Peach along the way.”

It’s rare that Nintendo gives any of its cult classics a proper modern redo, but after the success of the Super Mario RPG remake, it seems as though Nintendo is finally doing right by its long term fans.

Whether you’re looking to revisit some classic gaming memories or see what all the fuss is about in this long-lost Mario gem, this discount on Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is too good to miss.