Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Samsung Galaxy A15 is going super cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently grab one of Samsung’s latest phones, the Galaxy A15, on contract as part of an extremely cheap deal.

Samsung only unveiled the Galaxy A15 in mid-December, but there are already some great deals to be had on the company’s latest affordable smartphone.

This particular offer snags you the Galaxy A15 on a 24 month contract with 100GB of monthly data allowance for just £14.99 a month. There’s nothing to pay up front, either.

Get the Galaxy A15 for £14.99 a month

Get the Galaxy A15 for £14.99 a month

This deal gets you Samsung’s latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy A15, for just £14.99 a month.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 100GB monthly data
  • £14.99 a month, no up front fee
View Deal

As the name might have tipped you off, the Galaxy A15 is the follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy A14, which we found to be a “dependable budget phone” in our review last year.

Perhaps the biggest improvement, looking at its specs, is the addition of an AMOLED display rather than A14’s fine but slightly outdated LCD. We do like it when Samsung leads into its AMOLED expertise.

Elsewhere you’re getting a solid 50MP main camera (with back-up from a 5MP ultra-wide), an improved Helio G99 processor, and the company’s ever-dependable build quality and battery performance.

You also get Samsung’s promise of up to four years of software updates, and five years of security updates.

If you’re in the market for a basic but highly functional smartphone from a a trusted brand for all those day to day essentials, the Galaxy A15 looks like a safe bet. As part of this cheap monthly contract deal, it’s an even safer one.

You might like…

Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This Nothing Phone (2) contract is the perfect low-cost upgrade

This Nothing Phone (2) contract is the perfect low-cost upgrade

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Apple Watch Ultra is at the price it always should have been

The Apple Watch Ultra is at the price it always should have been

Max Parker 20 hours ago
Ninja’s 3-in-1 Toaster just plummeted to a new low price

Ninja’s 3-in-1 Toaster just plummeted to a new low price

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
This Kobo deal is perfect for readers who don’t want a Kindle

This Kobo deal is perfect for readers who don’t want a Kindle

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
Ninja’s single-drawer air fryer has a tasty new price

Ninja’s single-drawer air fryer has a tasty new price

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words