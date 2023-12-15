Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Fire TV Stick 4K just nosedived in price

Max Parker
Editor

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the simplest ways to add some extra smarts to your TV, and Amazon has just slashed the price in time for the festive period.

The streaming stick has picked up a very welcome 33% discount, bringing the price down from £59.99 to a tempting £39.99.

This £20 discount puts this new price only slightly higher than it was over Black Friday, so if you missed out during the big shopping day in November then you can still get a big saving ahead of Christmas.

This 2023 version of the Fire TV Stick is a great mid-range option, packed with handy features that’ll vastly improve your Christmas viewing. It boasts support for 4K output if your TV supports it, plus both Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ HDR formats. Considering how low the price is, that’s excellent to see.

Along with Dolby Vision, there’s Dolby Atmos immersive audio, Wi-Fi 6 and an included remote. This packs shortcuts to some popular apps like Netflix and voice control via Alexa.

Of course, the reason to grab a stick like this is for the huge amount of built-in apps and the speed at which various pieces of content can be accessed. Not only do you get the very content-centric Amazon UI, which puts shows from various services on the homepage, but there’s plenty of app support. Big hitters like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney Plus are all accounted for, alongside UK-specific apps like iPlayer, ITV and more.

Free content can also be streamed from services like Pluto TV, Twitch and Amazon’s own Freevee service. Audio apps like Spotify are here too, and there are some basic games too. You’ve also smart home control. which will be very welcome if you’ve got other Alexa devices dotted around your home.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

