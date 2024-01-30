The Motorola Razr foldable phone is now absurdly cheap

Foldable phones are the new big trend in the smartphone realm, and the Motorola Razr is one of the most tempting options, especially now it’s seen a tremendous £200 knocked off the asking price.

The Motorola Razr (2022) is now available for just £549.99 over on Amazon, which is an absolute bargain when you consider the foldable phone usually retails for as much as £749.99.

Those who are nostalgic for flip phones will love the Motorola Razr (2022), with a foldable screen allowing you to fold it in half to make it easier to fit inside tight pockets and small handbags. Foldable phones are becoming more and more popular, but this is one of the most affordable options you can find while still seeing top-grade quality.

The price-tracking graph above shows that this is the cheapest price the Motorola Razr (2022) has been for the past 30 days. Amazon has dropped the price multiple times before, but this is the cheapest we’ve seen the phone in a long time.

Is the Motorola Razr (2022) worth buying?

More than just nostalgic Pros Creaseless inner display

Sharp, saturated photos

Flagship Snapdragon processor Cons Still no wireless charging

Limited zoom capabilities

Low IP rating

The Motorola Razr (2022) is a capable smartphone with a snappy processor.

The foldable display is still the standout feature of the phone.

The design has been updated to feel more like a true high-end smartphone.

The phone is rated IP52 for water-repellence.

Durability has been improved compared to the previous model.

The camera features a dual 50-megapixel camera with support for 8K video.

The performance is smooth and snappy with no lag or noticeable issues.

The battery life is improved with a larger battery and faster charging.

We were really impressed with the Motorola Razr (2022) phone when we reviewed it, awarding it a 4.5 rating out of 5. In our verdict we wrote:

“The Motorola Razr (2022) isn’t just a nostalgic take on the classic flip phone, it’s also a very capable smartphone with a flagship processor and a fantastic camera – and it can be found for the same price as the newer, less capable Razr 40 too.”

The main appeal of this phone is clearly the foldable screen, allowing you to easily fold up the phone to fit it in tighter spaces. During our testing, we didn’t notice any creasing on the phone due to the repeated folding, which isn’t always the case for phones of this ilk.

This phone isn’t a one-trick pony, either. It’s also capable of taking top quality photos, while it’s also powered by a powerful chip for a snappy performance.

So if you’re on the lookout for an affordable foldable phone, thanks to this latest Amazon deal, the Motorola Razr (2022) is one of the most appealing options available.