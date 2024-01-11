Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Motorola Edge 40 just became a super cheap phone

For anyone who’s in desperate need of a new phone but is also tied to a pretty strict budget, this incredible Motorola Edge 40 deal is just the ticket.

We’ve seen a lot of great January offers on big name handsets like the Pixel 8 and the iPhone 15, but if you’re not too fussed about which brand you go for and you simply need a great all-round device then the Motorola Edge 40 is a great shout, particularly as Amazon is now selling the mid-range phone for just £299.

For context, the phone launched last year with a price tag of £529.99, meaning that you’re almost saving 50% on what is still a fantastic phone for most people in 2024.

Motorola Edge 40 for just £299

Now’s your chance to get a great mid-range phone for a budget price as Amazon’s just afforded a massive discount to the Motorola Edge 40.

  • Amazon
  • Was £529.99
  • Now £299
View Deal

Looking at the price history of the Edge 40, it seems as though this deal was previously available on Amazon earlier this month before going out of stock for a decent amount of time. Simply put, the deal proved to be a popular one but if you missed out on it the first time then now’s your chance to snag the bargain yourself.

If you’ve yet to come across the phone before, you might be wondering if it’s even worth picking up but believe me, Motorola has been pushing the bar as of late for what consumers can expect from the budget and mid-range market and the Edge 40 is no exception.

Motorola Edge 40 Amazon Price History
Motorola Edge 40 Amazon Price History

For starters, nothing about the Edge 40 looks ‘budget’. The vegan leather back and sensibly sized camera array give the Edge 40 a professional look, and the gorgeous 6.55-inch pOLED display is one of the best smartphone screens within the mid-range tier.

If you like to watch films and TV shows on the go then you’ll love what Motorola’s achieved here, and there’s even a super fast 144Hz refresh rate that makes gaming and scrolling through social media feel more fluid than ever.

The main 50MP camera is also surprisingly robust. In his four-star review for the phone, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter detailed: “it’s when light levels drop that the wide aperture really comes into its own though, delivering some pretty damn impressive low-light shots considering the Edge 40’s mid-range price tag.”

As a final cherry on top, the Edge 40 packs 68W ‘TurboPower’ charging which can reach a full battery in just 44 minutes (pretty handy if you’re rushing out the door), and unlike a lot of modern smartphones the charging brick actually comes with the device.

With all that in mind and for just £299, the Motorola Edge 40 is quite the bargain, so if you need an affordable upgrade, I wouldn’t hesitate to make use of the offer.

