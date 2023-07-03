The Meta Quest 2 is going for a bargain price

After suffering from a price increase for such a long time, you can now get the Meta Quest 2 with a proper deal attached.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 256GB Meta Quest 2 refurbished and in “excellent condition” for just £299.99. For context, that’s the same price that the lesser storage option (128GB) is going for brand new, and that’s before mentioning that a new 256GB model will set you back £349.

This is the first time from memory that I’ve seen the 256GB model fall below the £300 price point, making this a great opportunity to pick one up on the cheap and really benefit from all that extra storage, whether it be for storing VR videos, games or apps.

It almost goes without saying at this point but the Meta Quest 2 is one of the best headsets to buy if you’re looking to dive into VR for the first time. Sure, the headset’s successor, the Meta Quest 3, has been announced and there are definitely some high expectations for the device, but Meta is showing no signs of stopping support for the Quest 2 in the near future.

Meta Quest 2 Bargain The 256GB Meta Quest 2 should set you back £349.99 when new, but this refurbished model in “excellent condition” can be had for a significantly lower price. Amazon

Lowest Price Yet

Now £299.99 View Deal

On the contrary, the Meta Quest 2 continues to get access to new games and apps, making this unbelievable deal a solid investment. If you’re unfamiliar with the Quest 2 then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about, and aside from the obvious feature that if offers high-quality cable-free VR, there’s plenty more to love about this thing.

In his full five-star review for the Meta Quest 2, Deputy Editor Ryan Jones wrote: “the Meta Quest 2 may not be the best VR headset in terms of specs, but it strikes a perfect balance between accessibility and performance to make it a more viable option for most people than a Vive Cosmos or PlayStation VR 2 headset.”

Speaking from my own experience, and the countless hours I’ve spent using the Quest 2’s predecessor, cable-free VR is an absolute blast and there’s no experience in gaming quite like it.

While the Meta Quest 2 is available at such a tempting price, you owe it to yourself to snap one up and see what you’re missing out on.