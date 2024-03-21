Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, especially since it has such an affordable price. Despite already offering great value, Amazon has given it a huge 20% price slash for its Spring Deal Days event.

The Meta Quest 2 can now be yours for just £199.99, dropping the price down to the lowest point we’ve seen yet. With the Quest 2 normally retailing for £249, you’ll be saving as much as £50 by taking advantage of this deal.

Meta Quest 2 plummets to an all-time low price

Meta Quest 2 plummets to an all-time low price

The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper, now available for a measly £199.99 thanks to the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. So if you’re looking for an affordable VR headset, there’s no better option than this.

  • Amazon UK
  • Save 20%
  • Now £199
View Deal

When we reviewed the Meta Quest 2 at launch, we gave it a perfect 5-star rating. We were particularly impressed with the superb wireless performance and unrivalled library of games.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Meta Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy, with a wireless connection and integrated chip removing the need to spend big on a gaming PC or console.”

Not having to plug this VR headset into a console or PC makes it a far more affordable option than many of its rivals. It also has plenty of family-friendly games such as Rec Room and Beat Sabre, as well as more mature offerings like Resident Evil 4 and Superhot VR.

Anyone considering purchasing the Quest 2 should be aware that the Quest 3 is also available to buy now, but at a significantly higher price of £479.99. The Quest 3 offers mixed reality functionality, and also has a better performance and screen quality, but the vast majority of the games that it supports are also available on the Quest 2.

So if you’re dipping your toe in VR for the first time, or just want a headset on the cheap, then make sure to take advantage of this Quest 2 bargain.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost budget earbuds at this price

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost budget earbuds at this price

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Amazon’s dropped a whopper of a deal for the Asus ZenBook Duo

Amazon’s dropped a whopper of a deal for the Asus ZenBook Duo

Nick Rayner 17 hours ago
Need a bedroom TV? This Echo Show 15 bundle is just the ticket

Need a bedroom TV? This Echo Show 15 bundle is just the ticket

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

You won’t find a tastier deal than this Ninja Ice Cream Maker price cut

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Argos just beat Amazon’s Spring sale with this PS5 RoboCop deal

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Ninja’s 10-in-1 air fryer is one of Amazon’s top deals right now

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words