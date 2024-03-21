The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper thanks to this Amazon bargain

The Meta Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy, especially since it has such an affordable price. Despite already offering great value, Amazon has given it a huge 20% price slash for its Spring Deal Days event.

The Meta Quest 2 can now be yours for just £199.99, dropping the price down to the lowest point we’ve seen yet. With the Quest 2 normally retailing for £249, you’ll be saving as much as £50 by taking advantage of this deal.

Meta Quest 2 plummets to an all-time low price The Meta Quest 2 has never been cheaper, now available for a measly £199.99 thanks to the Amazon Spring Deal Days event. So if you’re looking for an affordable VR headset, there’s no better option than this. Amazon UK

Save 20%

Now £199 View Deal

When we reviewed the Meta Quest 2 at launch, we gave it a perfect 5-star rating. We were particularly impressed with the superb wireless performance and unrivalled library of games.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Meta Quest 2 is the best value VR headset you can buy, with a wireless connection and integrated chip removing the need to spend big on a gaming PC or console.”

Not having to plug this VR headset into a console or PC makes it a far more affordable option than many of its rivals. It also has plenty of family-friendly games such as Rec Room and Beat Sabre, as well as more mature offerings like Resident Evil 4 and Superhot VR.

Anyone considering purchasing the Quest 2 should be aware that the Quest 3 is also available to buy now, but at a significantly higher price of £479.99. The Quest 3 offers mixed reality functionality, and also has a better performance and screen quality, but the vast majority of the games that it supports are also available on the Quest 2.

So if you’re dipping your toe in VR for the first time, or just want a headset on the cheap, then make sure to take advantage of this Quest 2 bargain.

