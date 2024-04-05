The MacBook Air M2 has finally dropped to a reasonable price

Since the release of the MacBook Air M3, the M2 model has continued to slowly drop in price to the point where it’s more affordable than ever.

If you head on over to Amazon then you can nab the MacBook Air M2 for just £903, a massive 21% reduction on its original £1149 price point. Given that the MacBook Air is intended to be the entry-level option within Apple’s MacBook range, this price feels far more appropriate for students or folks on a budget who simply want a fast and reliable laptop to get them through their work or studies.

It is worth noting however that prices for MacBooks on Amazon tend to fluctuate quite a bit so there’s no guarantee that this offer will be around for too long, so if you have been looking to get a MacBook Air for under a grand then now’s the time to bag one.

At this point it’s no surprise that Apple’s MacBook devices got a huge boost in power when the company moved away from using Intel processors, instead favouring its own in-house silicon. This remains the case with the MacBook Air M2, and even though M3 laden-laptops have hit the market, that M2 chip is still more than up to the task.

In our review for the MacBook Air, Editor Max Parker bestowed a high 4.5-star rating on the device, noting: “In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design… battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

One of the issues we did have with the device at launch was that its price seemed fairly high given that you could still get the MacBook Air M1 for quite a bit less at the same time. Even though cheaper M1 options are still available, the gap between these two options is no longer quite so severe, and if you do opt for this model then you’re almost guaranteed to enjoy system and security updates for longer than slightly older M1 devices.

When it comes to slim laptops that can blitz through your daily workload, very few come close to the MacBook Air M2, and when it’s available for such a reduced price, it really does become the only contender.